Crews respond to house fire near Boones Mill early Sunday
Crews from Franklin and Roanoke counties responded to a house fire near Boones Mill early Sunday morning. No injuries were reported.

Officials said the call went out sometime after 1 a.m. for a blaze at a wood-framed home in the 1800 block of Webb Mountain Road.

“Everyone made it out of the house safely and one cat was rescued,” according to a post on the Boones Mill Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page. Emergency workers remained on the scene into the morning.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate were not yet available Sunday night.

Contact Neil Harvey at neil.harvey@roanoke.com or 981-3376. On Twitter @newsharvey.

