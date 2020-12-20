Crews respond to house fire near Boones Mill early Sunday

Crews from Franklin and Roanoke counties responded to a house fire near Boones Mill early Sunday morning. No injuries were reported.
Officials said the call went out sometime after 1 a.m. for a blaze at a wood-framed home in the 1800 block of Webb Mountain Road.
“Everyone made it out of the house safely and one cat was rescued,” according to a post on the Boones Mill Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page. Emergency workers remained on the scene into the morning.
The cause of the fire and a damage estimate were not yet available Sunday night.
Contact Neil Harvey at neil.harvey@roanoke.com or 981-3376. On Twitter @newsharvey.
