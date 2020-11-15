Virginia Tech should aim for carbon neutrality by 2030, group tells board

“With regard to methane, that is an issue that we spent a lot of time about and frankly there are members of our committee and others who have really questioned our overall reliance on natural gas,” because of methane leakages, Randolph said.

Baine also asked how the group came to the 2030 timeframe.

“Well … UVa,” Randolph said as laughter swept the board room, “happened to, a year ago, their board approved a 2030 climate neutral goal.”

“The difference between our commitment and UVA’s is that we have a pretty good idea about how we’re going to achieve it,” Randolph said, “and UVA, after the board of visitors approved that, we heard from their offices that, ‘Oh boy, now we have to figure out what to do to get there.’”

Tech has steadily reduced its greenhouse gas emissions over recent years, largely thanks to a shift from coal to natural gas. Still, about 30% of the university’s total emissions are traced to the burning of natural gas to power its steam plant.

“On the UVa question, so do they own and operate their power plant?” Charles Hill, chair of the board’s buildings and grounds committee, asked Randolph.

“I don’t know, but—”