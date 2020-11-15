Virginia Tech should aim for carbon neutrality by 2030, group tells board

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech should achieve carbon neutrality, power itself by 100% renewable electricity and produce zero waste by 2030, a group tasked with revising the university’s climate plan told board of visitors members Sunday.
“We are in serious times now with the pandemic, but we have a serious future as well related to climate change,” said John Randolph, the climate group’s chair and a professor emeritus of urban affairs and planning.
Described as “bold, aggressive and comprehensive,” the plan’s 15 goals coalesced after 125 students, faculty and staff hashed out revisions to the university’s decade-old Climate Action Commitment. Last year, President Tim Sands called for the update after pressure, largely from students, on Tech to do more to curb its carbon emissions.
Besides recommending the university achieve carbon neutrality within 10 years, the plan calls on the university to:
- Convert its steam plant fuel to natural gas by 2025 and plan for a full transition to “renewable steam plant fuel” after that year;
- Reduce single-occupancy-vehicle commuting to campus by 20% by 2025 and reduce transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030;
- Find ways after 2030 to eliminate fossil fuels and carbon offsets by 2050.
“Our mission statement is to achieve carbon neutrality,” Randolph said. “This has become a fairly common goal among universities that have been aggressively moving in this area.”
The University of Virginia and the College of William and Mary announced last December that by 2030 they would become carbon neutral, which means an organization offsets any direct greenhouse gas emissions it produces through other means, such as by planting trees.
“Achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 is not going to be easy,” Randolph said, noting that the university may need to compensate by purchasing some carbon offsets by that date.
During Randolph’s presentation at the board’s buildings and grounds committee meeting, a handful of students sat by the wall holding handmade cardboard signs. “Our mountains are sacred,” read one, while another implored the board to pass the Climate Action Commitment.
Board member Ed Baine, who is the president of Dominion Energy Virginia, asked Randolph if the group had taken into account the reduction of methane gases, which contribute to climate change, eliciting nods from a couple of the students.
Randolph said the group had considered alternative ways to fuel the university’s power plant, such as through geothermal heat pumps, but that many technologies aren’t commercially available at scale to make such a switch easily.
“With regard to methane, that is an issue that we spent a lot of time about and frankly there are members of our committee and others who have really questioned our overall reliance on natural gas,” because of methane leakages, Randolph said.
Baine also asked how the group came to the 2030 timeframe.
“Well … UVa,” Randolph said as laughter swept the board room, “happened to, a year ago, their board approved a 2030 climate neutral goal.”
“The difference between our commitment and UVA’s is that we have a pretty good idea about how we’re going to achieve it,” Randolph said, “and UVA, after the board of visitors approved that, we heard from their offices that, ‘Oh boy, now we have to figure out what to do to get there.’”
Tech has steadily reduced its greenhouse gas emissions over recent years, largely thanks to a shift from coal to natural gas. Still, about 30% of the university’s total emissions are traced to the burning of natural gas to power its steam plant.
“On the UVa question, so do they own and operate their power plant?” Charles Hill, chair of the board’s buildings and grounds committee, asked Randolph.
“I don’t know, but—”
“They do not,” Hill said. “I just want to make sure we have apples-to-apples here. We own and operate our own power plant.”
Randolph said the new Climate Action Commitment calls for revising the plan every five years, so the university can keep up with the pace of technology. “The big question is, what is it going to cost?”
Electricity from renewable energy is likely to be cost competitive with what the university currently pays, Randolph said. A plan for solar panels installed on Tech’s maintenance building on Sterrett Drive could even provide some revenue.
“We fully recognize that achievement of our goals will require deliberate institutional investment,” said Dwayne Pinkney, Tech’s chief business officer.
Pinkney said his team is currently crafting a holistic financial model to take into account costs. That model and the climate plan will be presented to the board to consider approval at its next meeting in March.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!