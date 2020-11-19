Community: Glencoe Mansion to host exhibit on Christmas classics

During the holiday season each year, we all look forward to watching our favorite holiday movies and television specials. We all have our favorite characters, and our own opinions on which classics are a must-watch. The Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery will highlight this holiday tradition with its new exhibit, “Misfits, Ghosts and Goblins.” The exhibit will be on display from Dec. 1 through Feb. 5.

“Misfits, Ghosts and Goblins” focuses on the main characters, or unlikely heroes, of four classic Christmas stories, which have all had multiple interpretations in print and film over the years. Each of the four period rooms will be decorated along the theme of one of these well-known characters: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jack Skellington, the Grinch and Ebenezer Scrooge.

All of these characters, in one way or another, helped spread Christmas cheer. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer used what set him apart to help Santa save Christmas. Jack Skellington, from "The Nightmare Before Christmas," brought Christmas to Halloweentown. The Grinch stole and eventually returned Christmas to Whoville, learning that Christmas is a feeling that transcends gifts and decorations. Finally, in the oldest story of them all, Ebenezer Scrooge starts out hating Christmas, only to realize how important it really is.