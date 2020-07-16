Biz briefs 071720

RETAIL
Target, CVS now requiring masks
NEW YORK — Two major retailers on Thursday joined the growing list of national chains that will require customers to wear face masks regardless of where cities or states stand on the issue.
Target’s mandatory face mask policy will go into effect Aug. 1, and all CVS stores will begin requiring them on Monday. More than 80% of Target’s 1,800 stores already require customers to wear masks due to local and state regulations. Target will hand out masks at entrances to those who need them.
Walmart, Starbucks, Best Buy, Kohl’s and Kroger Co. have also announced mandatory masks nationwide.
E.U. FINANCE
Bank calls for fund to aid virus recovery
FRANKFURT, Germany — The European Central Bank hit pause Thursday after deploying massive stimulus measures in recent weeks and urged government leaders to do their part by agreeing on an EU-wide fund to support regions hardest hit by the virus outbreak.
The EU’s executive commission has proposed a $857 billion recovery fund, on top of 540 billion in previous support programs including wage support for companies in return for not laying people off. But there are disagreements on what conditions to attach to the money and how much of it will be loans and how much outright grants.
CYBERSECURITY
Court invalidates data transfer pact
The European Union’s top court ruled Thursday that an agreement that allows thousands of companies — from tech giants to small financial firms — to transfer data to the United States is invalid because the American government can snoop on people’s data.
The ruling to invalidate Privacy Shield could require regulators to vet any new data transfers to make sure Europeans’ personal information remains protected according to the EU’s stringent standards.
It will no longer simply be assumed that tech companies like Facebook will adequately protect the privacy of its European users’ data when it sends it to the U.S.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!