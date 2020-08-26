biz briefs 082720

manufacturing
Big-ticket orders rise 11.2% in July
WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods jumped 11.2% in July, the third consecutive monthly gain.
And the jump last month was even larger than the 7.7% increase in June, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.
The strong advance last month, however, was led by the volatile transportation sector, which spiked 35.6%. Excluding transportation, orders would have risen by a more modest 2.4%.
A closely watched category that serves as a proxy for business investment plans rose a solid 1.9% in July after a 4.3% rebound in June.
While the gains in orders for durable goods is welcome, economists caution that could falter if coronavirus infections surge in the fall, forcing more factory shutdowns and a return to the near economic stall the U.S. went through this past spring.
The big jump in transportation was led by a 21.9% surge in orders for motor vehicles and parts which offset another big decline in demand for commercial aircraft as airlines continue cancelling previous orders in the face of a plunge in air travel linked to the coronavirus.
retail
Fitness boom powers Dick’s Sporting Goods
At home workouts and outdoor athletic activities are shaping up to be good business for Dick’s Sporting Goods. The retailer’s second-quarter results easily beat Wall Street’s expectations as consumers continue to focus on health and wellness while stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
While many consumers are concentrating on traditional exercise equipment during quarantine, Dick’s merchandise lends itself to various stay-at-home and socially distant activities. The retailer’s stores are full of items for boating, golfing and climbing.
For the quarter, Dick’s earned $276.8 million, or $3.12 per share. Stripping out one-time costs, the Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based company earned $3.21 per share. That handily topped the $1.24 per share analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research predicted.
Revenue totaled $2.71 billion, which surpassed Wall Street’s estimate of $2.51 billion.
