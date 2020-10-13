Blacksburg Council OK's Shentel franchise

BLACKSBURG — Blacksburg Town Council unanimously approved a cable franchise Tuesday night for Shentel, a move that will allow the company to bring home internet and television services to the town.
The franchise, which passed on a 7-0 vote, allows the Edinburg-based provider to use Blacksburg right-of-ways to run its lines.
Shentel’s upcoming plans in Blacksburg are a notable development for the area, as they involve one major provider making the move to build a presence in a market already dominated by another company.
Comcast has been the town’s leading cable and internet provider since the mid-2000s when it took over the franchise that previously belonged to the now-defunct Adelphia.
Blacksburg Town Attorney Larry Spencer told council Tuesday that Shentel’s plans are driven by a demand from citizens to have more options.
“As Mr. Spencer discussed, this is a regional plan that we have to bring broadband to Lynchburg, Roanoke … We’re already doing this in Harrisonburg,” said Chris Kyle, Shentel’s vice president of industry affairs and regulatory. “We picked Blacksburg because we see great opportunity here.”
Shentel has touted its Glo Fiber package, which includes gigabit internet for $80 a month and a variety of streaming television options.
Fiber is the material often associated with gigabit internet, a top tier and highly sought-after speed.
Shentel currently maintains about 6,000 miles of fiber across its Mid-Atlantic market, an area that includes Virginia and border states of West Virginia and Maryland.
While the company needs to offer television as an option with the franchise, the success of the business plan in Blacksburg leans heavily on the broadband service, Kyle said.
Kyle previously said the company plans to serve as much of Blacksburg as possible and that the project will involve an investment in the millions of dollars.
The other matter has helped push the need for more options in Blacksburg is the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyle said. He previously said that the crisis has pushed more people to work from home, a trend that has raised demand for high quality internet speeds.
Shentel’s agreement will be nearly identical to the town’s existing one with Comcast, with the major difference being that the Comcast franchise requires the company to build out as parts of the town grow and see development, Spencer said.
Comcast’s provision dates from 1970s-era policies that generally asked providers to make their services reasonably available to the general population, according to Spencer. Those policies, however, are said to be detrimental to competition when newcomers try to enter a market, he previously said.
Similar to Comcast in Blacksburg, Shentel has for years been the leading provider for Christiansburg and Radford.
Comcast itself is currently expanding its services to parts of Christiansburg.
Comcast’s cable internet service to the home is available in approximately 91% of at least one Blacksburg zip code, according to a research search on www.broadbandnow.com, a site that tracks provider and speed availability in communities across the country.
Shentel covers the almost exact share in Christiansburg with its same service, but Comcast is now available in approximately 24% of the town.
Both Shentel and Comcast offer home internet speeds of up to a gigabit in Christiansburg and Blacksburg, according to www.broadbandnow.com.
