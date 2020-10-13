Blacksburg Council OK's Shentel franchise

Fiber is the material often associated with gigabit internet, a top tier and highly sought-after speed.

Shentel currently maintains about 6,000 miles of fiber across its Mid-Atlantic market, an area that includes Virginia and border states of West Virginia and Maryland.

While the company needs to offer television as an option with the franchise, the success of the business plan in Blacksburg leans heavily on the broadband service, Kyle said.

Kyle previously said the company plans to serve as much of Blacksburg as possible and that the project will involve an investment in the millions of dollars.

The other matter has helped push the need for more options in Blacksburg is the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyle said. He previously said that the crisis has pushed more people to work from home, a trend that has raised demand for high quality internet speeds.

Shentel’s agreement will be nearly identical to the town’s existing one with Comcast, with the major difference being that the Comcast franchise requires the company to build out as parts of the town grow and see development, Spencer said.