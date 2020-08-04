Business briefs 080520

TRAVEL
Reservations firm announces layoffs
Booking.com is laying off a quarter of its workforce — more than 4,000 people — with the global pandemic snuffing out travel. Layoffs will begin next month and run through the end of the year, according to parent company Booking Holdings Inc.
Booking Holdings, based in Norwalk, Connecticut, also owns the restaurant reservation company OpenTable and Priceline.com. The number of rooms reserved at Booking.com during the first quarter of this year tumbled 43%, to 124 million.
AUTO INDUSTRY
Ford taps insider as new chief executive
DETROIT — Jim Farley will lead Ford Motor Co. into the future as the global auto industry faces a new era of autonomous and electric vehicles.
The company named Farley, 58, as its new CEO effective Oct. 1, replacing Jim Hackett, who will retire after three years at the helm. Farley, who has been with Ford for more than a decade, had been chief operating officer since February.
He faces tough challenges as the industry emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. Ford is losing money and is transitioning from an aging model lineup to new vehicles, including those powered by electricity. It’s also in the midst of an $11 billion restructuring plan to cut costs and bureaucracy and make money off its autonomous vehicle unit.
RELIEF BILL
GOP senator backs food stamp boost
WASHINGTON — A key Senate Republican said Tuesday that he supports an increase in the food stamp benefit as part of a huge coronavirus relief bill, adding that an agreement on that issue could lead to further overall progress on the legislation, which remains stalled despite days of Capitol negotiations.
Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Pat Roberts, R-Kan., said Tuesday that “you can make an argument that we need some kind of an increase” in food stamps and that he’s raised the topic with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
The food stamp issue is a top priority for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, among other powerful Democrats, who have passed a 15% increase in the food stamp benefit as part of their $3.5 trillion coronavirus relief bill.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!