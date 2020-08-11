Business briefs for 081220

JURISPRUDENCE
Egg producer sued over price increase
NEW YORK — One of the country’s largest egg producers illegally inflated prices when the pandemic hit New York, taking in $4 million as it charged up to four times more per carton, state Attorney General Letitia James charged in a lawsuit Tuesday.
James claims that in March and April, Hillandale Farms price gouged more than 4 million cartons of eggs sold to grocery store chains, U.S. military facilities and wholesale food distributors. The lawsuit seeks restitution for consumers.
The suit filed in state court in New York City alleges that Hillandale raised prices on eggs sold to Stop & Shop, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Associated Supermarkets and the commissary stores at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Fort Hamilton and Fort Drum.
In one case, per-dozen prices for large, white eggs charged to Western Beef supermarkets went from 59 cents to $1.10 in January to $2.93 by the end of March.
The lawsuit alleges that prices did not reflect increased costs, but higher consumer demand during the pandemic. James’ office said it had received complaints from retail customers who found the jacked-up prices “ridiculous” and “disgraceful.”
WALL STREET
Late day slump puts markets in reverse
NEW YORK — Wall Street pumped the brakes on its recent rally Tuesday, as a late slide in big technology companies left stocks broadly lower, erasing an early gain.
The reversal left the S&P 500 with a 0.8% loss after having been up 0.6% earlier. The decline in big-name technology stocks like Apple and Microsoft, plus losses in health care and communications stocks, outweighed gains in financial, industrial and energy companies.
Tech stocks have far outpaced the rest of the market this year as investors bet they could still thrive in a stay-at-home economy.
The pullback ended the S&P 500’s seven-day winning streak. Despite the sell-off, the benchmark index remains within 2% of the all-time high it reached in February, reflecting a stunning turnaround from a nearly 34% tumble in March when the coronavirus pandemic sent stocks into a nosedive.
