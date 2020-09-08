Business briefs for 090920

COVID-19
College town bars reopen despite case rise
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The city of Tuscaloosa eased pandemic restrictions and began allowing bars to reopen with limits Tuesday, days after the University of Alabama reported nearly 850 new cases of the coronavirus, which has affected more than 2,000 students at the school.
The change followed complaints from bar owners that a two-week shutdown, meant to stem the spread of the illness on campus, was unfair and hurting business. But critics charged that allowing bars to reopen after the closure would make it easier for the new coronavirus to infect people.
School and city officials said the university appears to be headed in the right direction in combating the virus despite reporting 846 new cases Friday. That equaled a drop in new cases daily from the previous report.
Drug executives pledge safe vaccines
NEW YORK — Top executives of nine drugmakers likely to produce the first vaccines against the new coronavirus are promising they’ll be safe and effective.
The drugmakers’ chief executives say they’ll maintain the highest ethical and scientific standards in testing and manufacturing their vaccines. They also say they’ll make the well-being of those getting vaccinated their top priority.
The move is meant to boost public confidence. The announcement comes amid concerns the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will be under political pressure to approve a vaccine before tests to prove it is safe and effective are finished.
The pledge was signed by the CEOs of American drugmakers Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Moderna, Novavax and Pfizer, and European companies AstraZeneca, BioNTech, GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi. BioNTech has partnered with Pfizer on one of the vaccines now in the final round of human testing.
Company making recyclable face maks
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A British company with a factory in Rhode Island has started manufacturing recyclable paper masks it says address two problems brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
MOO Inc.’s masks, made of heavy gauge cotton paper, can affordably help protect workers at businesses when customers forget to bring a mask, and cut down on trash.
“It’s a single sheet of paper with no plastic, no elastic, so it’s completely recyclable,” the company’s chief operating officer, Nicholas Ruotolo, told The Providence Journal.
