Business news briefs for 090320

RETAIL
Macy’s suffers $431M in quarterly losses
NEW YORK — Macy’s got more people to shop on its website and app, but it wasn’t enough to make up for plummeting sales inside its department stores.
Online sales were up 53%, and the company said it attracted 4 million new online customers. But sales sunk 61% inside its stores, which reopened in June after being temporarily closed due to the pandemic.
Macy’s, the country’s largest department store operator, has a Roanoke location at Valley View Mall.
Overall, the company reported a second-quarter loss of $431 million, or $1.39 per share, after posting a profit in the same quarter a year ago.
Adjusted losses came to 81 cents per share, which was better than the loss of $1.78 per share Wall Street analysts expected, according to Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue fell 36% to $3.56 billion in the period, also topping analyst expectations.
labor
U.S. companies add 428,000 jobs in August
WASHINGTON — U.S. companies added jobs at a modest pace last month, a private survey found, a sign that while hiring continues, it is only soaking up a relatively small proportion of the unemployed.
Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that businesses added 428,000 jobs in August, a figure that before the pandemic would have represented a healthy gain. But the increase represents a small slice of the 12 million jobs that have been lost to the spread of the coronavirus.
ADP said the bulk of the gains were at large companies, which added 298,000 jobs. Small businesses with less than 50 employees gained just 52,000 positions, while medium-sized firms — with between 50 and 499 employees — added 79,000 jobs.
ADP’s figures do not include government workers and frequently diverge from the Labor Department’s official jobs report. The August jobs report from the government will be released Friday. ADP revised up its July job gain to 212,000, but that is still far below the 1.8 million additional jobs that month reported by the federal government.
Economists forecast that the Labor Department on Friday will report that 1.4 million jobs were added in August, while the unemployment rate is expected to have fallen to 9.8% from 10.2%, according to data provider FactSet.
