Business news briefs

ADVERTISING

Twitter penalized for disclosure violation

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Twitter is the latest social media giant to pay for violations of Washington state’s campaign finance disclosure rules.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Tuesday the company agreed to pay $100,000 for failing to maintain records related to ads that ran from 2012 through 2019, when Twitter banned political advertising.

Companies are required to maintain records about who paid for ads, when they ran, how much they cost, and the name of the candidate or measure supported or opposed.

COMMUNICATIONS

Apple unveils new 5G network phones

Apple unveiled four new iPhones equipped with technology for use with faster new 5G wireless networks.

There’s the iPhone 12, which Apple says is more durable, with a 6.1-inch display, the same as the iPhone 11 but lighter and thinner, for $799 and the iPhone 12 Mini with a 5.4-inch display for $699. They’ll come in black, white, red, green and blue.

AVIATION

Delta reports summer season profits plunge