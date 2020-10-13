Business news briefs

ADVERTISING
Twitter penalized for disclosure violation
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Twitter is the latest social media giant to pay for violations of Washington state’s campaign finance disclosure rules.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Tuesday the company agreed to pay $100,000 for failing to maintain records related to ads that ran from 2012 through 2019, when Twitter banned political advertising.
Companies are required to maintain records about who paid for ads, when they ran, how much they cost, and the name of the candidate or measure supported or opposed.
COMMUNICATIONS
Apple unveils new 5G network phones
Apple unveiled four new iPhones equipped with technology for use with faster new 5G wireless networks.
There’s the iPhone 12, which Apple says is more durable, with a 6.1-inch display, the same as the iPhone 11 but lighter and thinner, for $799 and the iPhone 12 Mini with a 5.4-inch display for $699. They’ll come in black, white, red, green and blue.
AVIATION
Delta reports summer season profits plunge
The summer travel season was even worse than expected for Delta Air Lines, which said Tuesday that it lost $5.4 billion in the third quarter as people hunkered down at home during the pandemic.
Delta officials pushed back their timetable for breaking even, from year-end to next spring, as their previous expectation that COVID-19 would be contained proved too rosy. The airline’s shares slipped in afternoon trading.
SALES
Booksellers launch anti-Amazon effort
NEW YORK — With many independent bookstore owners facing the most dire financial crisis in their lifetimes, the American Booksellers Association has teamed with an award-winning advertising agency known for “culture hacking” to dramatize the threats of the pandemic and the growing dominance of Amazon.com.
On Tuesday, the trade group launched the “Boxed Out” campaign, for which a handful of bookstores around the country will have windows boarded up and boxes piled up out front that resemble Amazon delivery containers, with one label reading “Don’t Accept Amazon’s Brave New World.”
The beginning of what the booksellers association hopes will be a conversation in stores and online, “Boxed Out” was designed by DCX Growth Accelerator, a Brooklyn-based firm which attracted national attention in 2018 when it set up a fake “Palessi” luxury shoe store and stocked it with items from the Payless discount chain.
“Boxed Out” coincides with Amazon Prime Day, when the online giant offers special deals to its members.
