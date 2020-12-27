Future Economy Collective’s Southpaw Café: Open at Last

People arrive with food donations every week. Anthea Empson, a student at William & Mary home on winter break, dropped off a bag on her way to Bollo’s.

“My family keeps track of Future Economy Collective and their needs on Facebook,” she said.

Even now that the café is open, food distribution continues. Graham estimates the collective serves 40 families per week, racking up the more than 2,700 people with food since last spring. The group, through a partner, can also supply Narcan (naloxone nasal spray) to people who may need to aid someone having an opioid overdose.

“This is not a relief effort – it’s mutual aid,” Graham said. “Gretchen, Lauren and I are so close to being homeless ourselves; only Gretchen is working. We could be in the same situation ourselves. Mutual aid is about participating in a circle of care. When some folks don’t have enough, it undermines the ability of the whole community to be resilient.”

Graham says she’s happiest when she feels part of a community. She sees this in Malhotra and Dee, who are also her housemates. Southpaw Café has its name because left-handers are in the majority in this trio.