Future Economy Collective’s Southpaw Café: Open at Last

BLACKSBURG — After four years of yard sales, online fundraisers, foundation presentations, and nearly calling it quits a few times, the three women who dreamed up the town’s first pay-what-you-can café served soup, bagels and gourmet coffee to their initial customers earlier this month.
For co-directors Molly Graham, Lauren Malhotra and Gretchen Dee, Southpaw Cafe’s opening on Dec. 11 represented the realization of a dream that sometimes seemed frustratingly out of reach. Their goal was to form a community space, a hub for existing mutual aid and community building efforts in the New River Valley as well as a café to help fund the venture.
The three fairly recent college graduates adopted the name Future Economy Collective (FEC) for the umbrella organization. They obtained 501c3 nonprofit status and began fundraising, trying everything from concerts and art sales to online dream interpretations.
It was slow going, and in January 2020 Graham was discouraged and ready to declare herself done with the project. Then the Sisters Foundation – Blacksburg resident Estill Putney and her romance novelist sister, Mary Jo Putney – wrote out a check for $5,000 that pushed the café/community center back into the realm of possibility. With several months’ rent money in hand, the FEC signed a lease for a basement shop in downtown Blacksburg.
Three weeks later COVID-19 shut everything down. Suddenly, their plans to host mutual aid groups, workshops, café patrons and musicians were on hold. Even trying to repair and organize the shop while socially distanced was tricky.
“Having the world crash down around us was really scary,” Malhotra said, as the group shifted focus in April.
“We weren’t sure we were going to make it,” said Graham. “At the same time, we were seeing a lot of people in this community who were having a hard time and needed food and supplies. We thought if we were going to go bankrupt anyway, we should put any money we had into mutual aid.”
They teamed up with another group, Looking Out for Each Other New River Valley, to answer the calls for help. FEC now runs twice-weekly food distributions out of their Draper Road building on Sundays and Wednesdays.
“We’re the only New River Valley group that makes food deliveries,” Graham said. “We don’t require proof of income. We just help. The town of Blacksburg has been sending people to us who need help right away.”
FEC raised money via GoFundMe online to buy some provisions, and local individuals and businesses, including Our Daily Bread, Blacksburg Bagels and Riverstone Farm, donated food. VT Engage and the NRV Glean Group also helped them with food donations. A Virginia Tech fraternity, Phi Psi, showed up one day with food enough to fill two large refrigerators.
“Dr. Bronner’s contacted us out of the blue to give us their great soap and hand sanitizers,” said Graham. “They said they heard we were doing good work with at-risk people and started shipping to us. They’ve given us about $8,000 worth of high-quality sanitizers so far.”
People arrive with food donations every week. Anthea Empson, a student at William & Mary home on winter break, dropped off a bag on her way to Bollo’s.
“My family keeps track of Future Economy Collective and their needs on Facebook,” she said.
Even now that the café is open, food distribution continues. Graham estimates the collective serves 40 families per week, racking up the more than 2,700 people with food since last spring. The group, through a partner, can also supply Narcan (naloxone nasal spray) to people who may need to aid someone having an opioid overdose.
“This is not a relief effort – it’s mutual aid,” Graham said. “Gretchen, Lauren and I are so close to being homeless ourselves; only Gretchen is working. We could be in the same situation ourselves. Mutual aid is about participating in a circle of care. When some folks don’t have enough, it undermines the ability of the whole community to be resilient.”
Graham says she’s happiest when she feels part of a community. She sees this in Malhotra and Dee, who are also her housemates. Southpaw Café has its name because left-handers are in the majority in this trio.
“I think all three of us have experienced not being part of a community at some point,” she said. “So we all want to create a space for community building. We want to see everyone thrive. And we’re all kind of scrappy, not letting go of this idea and hanging on to any encouragement.”
The newly opened Southpaw Café sits below ground level at 204 Draper Road, almost across the street from Virginia Tech’s Armory Gallery. An array of lush houseplants sits in front of the west window, a fundraising project for the café by co-director Colin Miller. Customers can browse the library, view the art and poster gallery or buy bagels, homemade soups, coffee and fruit sodas on a sliding scale. All soups are made in Millstone Kitchen’s sparkling steel kitchen – an expensive exhaust hood issue prevents cooking at the café right now – and guest chefs occasionally create some of their own special recipes for Southpaw.
Southpaw Café is open Fridays 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Volunteers and donations are always welcome. The collective’s JotForm and Patreon online forms can be accessed through the Future Economy Collective’s Facebook page or Instagram.