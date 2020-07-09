Giving: Teen launches pop-up shopping experience

Kevin Michael McNeil Jr. is 14 years old and is ready to be an entrepreneur.

His “pop-up shopping” venture, Vendor’s Hub, is offering a central location for people to sell anything from old clothes to freshly cooked food to household items to beauty products.

He says the venture is similar to a flea market or yard sale. “Anybody can sell as long as it’s legit,” he said during a telephone interview.

Kevin, a freshman football player at William Fleming High School, got his initial funding of $250 from his father, who “wanted us to get a leg up on our classmates,” he said of himself and younger brother Carrington.

His godfather suggested that the young McNeil try flipping items – buying items, cleaning them up and reselling them. But Kevin said he opted to provide the rental space for others to sell from.

So far, he has used Facebook, Instagram and flyers at barbershops and other small businesses to advertise.

His initial Vendor’s Hub shopping day is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bethany Christian Church, 3115 Fleming Ave., where his father serves as pastor.

He’s expecting at least 15 vendors, who have committed to leasing a space. That number includes a voter registration booth, a make-up artist and face painting for kids.

Kevin said he’s also trying to get the Roanoke Police Department to have a presence at his next event Aug. 1. After that, he plans to hold shopping days every other Saturday.

Vendor’s Hub profits from the fee that vendors pay to rent a space, with the cost depending on the size of the space. Ten percent of that will be given to the church, the teen said, adding “that’s because the Bible said so” and he is operating on the church lawn.