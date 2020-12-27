Shooting at Roanoke mall was "isolated" incident, say police; no one has been arrested

Police on Sunday afternoon had not arrested anyone in connection with a shooting on Saturday in Valley View Mall in Roanoke, a police spokeswoman said.

Police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline described the shooting as "an isolated incident between the suspect and victim" and "not a random act of violence."

The mall was open Sunday with increased security, Cline said.

A report of gunshots at 6:37 p.m. brought police to the shopping center to investigate and led to the discovery of a wounded person on the mall's upper level. Cline said the person, who was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, was later in stable condition.

Shoppers and employees left the mall, which was shut down. Police Chief Sam Roman said about 8:30 p.m. Saturday that there was no active threat.

The incident sprung from a verbal altercation between two groups of people inside the mall, according to police, who released no other details of the incident.

Police recommend that people pay attention to their surroundings and report disturbances or strange behavior by contacting 911 when out in public, Cline said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.