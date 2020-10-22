YMCA Craft Fair takes a leap into cyberspace

They found eventeny.com, a virtual hosting platform that helps organizations create online fairs and vendor-based events, she said. It lets vendors create an online storefront and upload videos of them demonstrating their skills and crafts.

The fair, scheduled to run online from Nov. 8-14 will work much like the traditional fair and will even include entertainment.

The platform allows musicians and storytellers to livestream or prerecord performances and organizations such as AARP to post talks and information sessions, Blakemore said. Dozens have already been added to the six-day schedule.

Going virtual has had some advantages, too. The Y didn’t have to search for a venue with enough customer parking – that’s always a challenge, she said. And, the online event has attracted a wealth of new vendors and expanded the fair’s reach.

“The good thing about online is that they can participate from anywhere,” Blakemore said. “We’ve got vendors from all over the U.S. with some really unique work.”

So far the fair has booked 36 vendors, who will offer a range of arts and crafts, including recycled art, fiber art and clothing, jewelry and pottery.

One of this year’s new vendors is Christiansburg still-life painter Sue Hossack.