YMCA Craft Fair takes a leap into cyberspace

Plans were well underway for the 51st annual YMCA Craft Fair when the novel coronavirus pandemic threatened in March to scotch it.
“For a while we weren’t sure we’d even be able to host the event,” organizer Laureen Blakemore said.
The annual pre-Christmas Blacksburg shopping tradition hosted by the nonprofit YMCA at Virginia Tech had just last year celebrated a half-century of bringing the community together for a week to support small businesses, artists and crafters and musicians and performers.
Suddenly, the organization faced losing an important source of revenue. Proceeds from the fair support the Y’s many community programs, including youth and international programs, alternative spring breaks for college students, sustainability initiatives and a list of other services.
And, canceling it would hurt the artists and crafters who rely on it for income.
“We’re doing our best to get them some publicity, get them some sales,” Blakemore said. “That’s the big thing is the sales, as well as having our community event.”
The Y didn’t give up. With support and advice from other fair directors across the country, Blakemore has led an effort to take the craft fair virtual this year.
“We thought it was important,” Blakemore said. “And we didn’t just want it to not be there.”
They found eventeny.com, a virtual hosting platform that helps organizations create online fairs and vendor-based events, she said. It lets vendors create an online storefront and upload videos of them demonstrating their skills and crafts.
The fair, scheduled to run online from Nov. 8-14 will work much like the traditional fair and will even include entertainment.
The platform allows musicians and storytellers to livestream or prerecord performances and organizations such as AARP to post talks and information sessions, Blakemore said. Dozens have already been added to the six-day schedule.
Going virtual has had some advantages, too. The Y didn’t have to search for a venue with enough customer parking – that’s always a challenge, she said. And, the online event has attracted a wealth of new vendors and expanded the fair’s reach.
“The good thing about online is that they can participate from anywhere,” Blakemore said. “We’ve got vendors from all over the U.S. with some really unique work.”
So far the fair has booked 36 vendors, who will offer a range of arts and crafts, including recycled art, fiber art and clothing, jewelry and pottery.
One of this year’s new vendors is Christiansburg still-life painter Sue Hossack.
In the past, she didn’t participate in the traditional craft fair because “it was several days, and you had to be there all the time,” she said. “And it was kind of expensive.”
But now, “because it is online, that makes it a lot easier because you don’t have to be around all the time,” she said. “That was my main reason for thinking I could do it this time.”
It’s also cheaper this year.
To attract vendors in a year when many have seen their sales plummet because of the pandemic, the Y “slashed the prices of vendor participation because we want to help the vendors to have that outlet,” Blakemore said. “At this point, we will be happy to break even. We’ve had to kind of accept this will not be a big fundraiser this year.”
Another perk of the virtual fair for vendors: “Once you’ve set up your shop front thing, you can keep it,” Hossack said. “It’s not just for the craft fair. You can continue selling stuff.”
Vendor registration remains open.
For more information on the YMCA Craft Fair, visit https://vtymca.org/y-craft-fair.
Contact Tonia Moxley at tonia.moxley@roanoke.com or 381-1676. Follow her on Twitter: @ReporterToniaM.
