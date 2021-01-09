Woman hospitalized after Saturday stabbing on Grandin Road

A Saturday afternoon stabbing sent a woman to the hospital and another person to jail, Roanoke police said.
Names and most details of the incident are not being released yet, city police Sgt. W.D. Wood said.
The stabbing occurred at about 2:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Grandin Road.
Mike Gangloff
Mike Gangloff covers crime, breaking news and courts in the New River Valley. He can be reached at mike.gangloff@roanoke.com or (540) 381-1669.
