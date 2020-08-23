Bassett man sought in shooting of roommate

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Bassett man they say shot his roommate in the head on Saturday night.

Brenda Sue Turner, 46, of 83 Blossom St. in Bassett was alert and coherent when she was found at her home by deputies responding to a 911 call just before midnight, a sheriff’s office release said.

Turner was airlifted to the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, but the extent of her injuries and her condition were not disclosed.

Deputies learned that there had been an altercation between Turner and Sanford Gregory Millner, 57, who lives at the same address.

Millner has been charged with one count of malicious wounding (a felony) and is being sought for arrest.

Deputies ask that anyone having information regarding this incident to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

-- Martinsville Bulletin

