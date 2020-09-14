Virginia Tech safety Devon Hunter arrested on two criminal charges

Christiansburg police on Sunday charged Virginia Tech safety Devon Hunter with felony strangulation to cause wound or injury and misdemeanor assault against a family member.

According to jail records, Hunter was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Sunday at 3:10 p.m., where he’s being held without bond until his initial court appearance.

The strangling charge is a Class 6 felony, while the assault charge is a Class 1 misdemeanor. A felony charge triggers an automatic suspension under Tech’s student-athlete code of conduct.

According to Virginia law, the felony is punishable with “a term of imprisonment of not less than one year nor more than five years, or in the discretion of the jury or the court trying the case without a jury, confinement in jail for not more than 12 months and a fine of not more than $2,500, either or both.”

The law defines strangulation of another as, “any person who, without consent, impedes the blood circulation or respiration of another person by knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully applying pressure to the neck of such person resulting in the wounding or bodily injury of such person.”

The misdemeanor calls for a maximum jail sentence of 12 months and a $2,500 fine.

Tech announced Hunter was indefinitely suspended from the football team in a brief statement on Monday morning for “not upholding the high standards” the team has for student-athletes. Coach Justin Fuente declined to discuss specifics regarding Hunter’s suspension in a press conference shortly after it was announced.