Bell: Extending the COVID-19 Relief Fund is critical for Virginians and Our Businesses

Owning a small business has never been more challenging than now, and 2021 is not going to be any easier. As owner of the Coffee Pot restaurant in Roanoke, I constantly worry about the future of my business which I have owned for 42 years. I worry about keeping my doors open and paying my staff as the pandemic fear continues to rage across our state.

The vaccine release is welcome news, however, the economic stimulus impact this will have on our business community, and Virginians in general, will not happen overnight. Some in the restaurant business have said it could take years to recover to pre-COVID-19 business conditions.

Though I do not always agree with what happens in Richmond, I must give credit where credit is due. Our legislators showed great foresight when they partnered up with Queen of Virginia Skill and Entertainment and other skill game providers to form a COVID-19 Relief Fund. This was a prudent and compassionate plan to provide financial aid from taxes generated by these games. These funds are provided to small business.