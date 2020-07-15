biz briefs 071620

AUTOS
Hyundai recalls cars over faulty outlet
DETROIT — Hyundai is recalling more than 272,000 cars in the U.S. because the electrical socket in the dashboard can overheat and cause a fire.
The recall covers certain 2011 and 2012 Elantra compacts and Sonata midsize cars, and the 2012 Accent subcompact and Veloster hatchback.
Hyundai says the problem happens when an air compressor used to inflate tires is plugged into the socket for a long time. In some vehicles, the outlets were overly tightened at the factory. That can disable a fuse designed to guard against overheating.
HEALTHCARE
UnitedHealth profits soar amid pandemic
The nation’s largest health insurer more than doubled its second-quarter profit, as COVID-19 shutdowns kept patients out of doctor’s offices and off operating tables.
UnitedHealth’s medical costs tumbled 11% to $34.68 billion with demand for care suppressed from the middle of March until it started to recover in May. Toward the end of the quarter, a more normalized level of care was returning.
UnitedHealth Group Inc. earned $6.64 billion in the three-month window that ended June 30, or nearly half of what it earned all last year. Adjusted earnings totaled $7.12 per share. That easily beat the $5.28 that Wall Street had expected, according to a poll by FactSet.
APPLE
Tech giant wins $15B tax case in EU
BRUSSELS — A European Union court on Wednesday delivered a hammer blow to the bloc’s attempts to rein in multinationals’ ability to strike special tax deals with individual EU countries when it ruled that Apple does not have to pay $15 billion in back taxes to Ireland.
The EU Commission had claimed in 2016 that Apple had used two shell companies in Ireland to report its Europe-wide profits at effective rates well under 1%. But the EU’s General Court said Wednesday that ”the Commission did not succeed in showing to the requisite legal standard that there was an advantage.”
