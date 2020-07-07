WALL STREET
Markets experience negative trading day
Wall Street’s recent string of big gains came to an abrupt stop Tuesday as stocks closed broadly lower following a pullback in markets overseas.
The S&P 500 fell 1.1% after spending most of the day in the red. The sell-off snapped the index’s five-day winning streak. Technology stocks, banks and companies that rely on consumer spending accounted for a big slice of the slide, which accelerated toward the end of the day. Bond yields fell and the price of gold rose, another sign of caution in the market.
The selling followed a deeper pullback in France, Germany and elsewhere after the European Union’s executive arm said this year’s recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic will be deeper than forecast. It also said next year’s expected rebound could be weaker than expected.
Optimism that the economy is on the mend as businesses reopen has helped drive stocks higher. But the recent surge in confirmed new coronavirus cases has clouded hopes for a relatively quick economic turnaround. Investors are also girding for what the next few weeks will reveal about the health of corporate America as companies begin reporting their second-quarter results.
The U.S. stock market has been churning over the last month, with big daily moves up and down keeping it roughly in place. It’s been a small-scale version of the market’s movements since the start of the year, when a nearly 34% plunge on worries about the pandemic-caused recession quickly gave way to a tremendous rally that brought the S&P 500 nearly back to its record level.
PANDEMIC RELIEF
Business connected to governor funded
JACKSON, Miss. — A company partly owned by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and a business where his wife works were recipients of hundreds of thousands of dollars from a federal rescue package meant to keep small businesses afloat in the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released Monday by the Treasury Department.
Southern Air Conditioning & Supply Inc., where Reeves is a shareholder and Coker & Palmer, Inc., an insurance agency where his wife, Elee Reeves, is a financial advisor, were among the businesses from Mississippi that received money in the coronavirus outbreak, according to the federal government. Both businesses were approved to receive between $150,000 and $350,000 each.
Parker Briden, a spokesperson for Reeves, said Monday that the governor has no “day-to-day role” with Southern Air Conditioning and Supply, a family business created and run by his father. He and his brother are minority shareholders, Briden said.
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
Data firm will file for public offering
The Silicon Valley data-mining firm Palantir Technologies confidentially filed to go public, setting up what could be the biggest stock offering from a technology company since Uber’s debut last year.
Founded in 2004 by investors including Peter Thiel, the company works with governments, law enforcement agencies and the defense establishment to organize and analyze huge volumes of data.
The technology can be used to disrupt terrorist networks or battle human trafficking. Most recently, it was used by the White House to track coronavirus infections. Last year, Palantir won army contracts potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
Palantir’s clients include major banks and the U.N.’s World Food Program.
The company has stirred controversy for upgrading Immigration and Customs Enforcement software that has been used in the Trump administration’s deportation crackdown, which led to on-campus campaigns to discourage recruitment and the picketing of CEO Alex Karp’s home.
