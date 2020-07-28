Business briefs for 072920

AIRLINES
Expert: Global travel recovering slowly
FRANKFURT, Germany — Global air travel is recovering more slowly than expected and it will take until 2024 to return to pre-pandemic levels, the trade association for the airline industry said Tuesday.
The International Air Transport Association pushed back its prediction by one year due to the slow containment of the outbreak in the U.S. and in developing countries.
The industry is seeing a rebound from the depths of the shutdowns in April, but the bad news is that any increase “is barely visible,” IATA chief economist Brian Pearce said .
Pearce said that air travel is not rebounding along with rising levels of business confidence in Europe, the U.S. and China. Traffic was down 86.5% in June from the same month a year ago, compared with a drop of 94.1% in April, measured as revenue passenger kilometers, or the distance traveled by all revenue-generating passengers.
WALL STREET
Stocks sink Tuesday as gold prices rise
Stocks are drifting lower on Wall Street Tuesday following a mixed set of earnings reports from big U.S. companies.
Most stocks in the S&P 500 were falling in afternoon trading, but the overall index erased an early loss to drift 0.1% higher. Caution continued to hang over markets, sending Treasury yields a bit lower and gold a bit further into record heights.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 55 points, or 0.2%, at 26,5297, as of 1:50 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.2%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Kodak gets loan to make generic drugs
Eastman Kodak will receive a federal loan of $765 million to help reduce the country’s reliance on other countries for ingredients used in generic drugs.
Shares of the one-time photography giant, based in Rochester, New York, more than tripled on the announcement by the U.S. International Development Finance Corp.
Kodak has branched out to offset the large scale loss of its film business. Adam Boehler, who heads the IDF, said he learned that the company was interested in creating a start-up that could supply ingredients for pharmaceuticals.
