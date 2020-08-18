Business briefs for 081820

WALL STREET
S&P briefly tops record closing level
Stock indexes are drifting mostly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, and the S&P 500 is once again bouncing against its record closing level, which has been acting as its ceiling in recent days.
The S&P 500 was up 0.2% at 3,388.84 in midday trading. Earlier, it briefly rose above its record closing high of 3,386.15, which was set in February before the pandemic pancaked the economy. It’s the fourth time in the last week that’s happened, and each past time, the index faded back below that record level during the afternoon.
This is the first day, though, that the S&P 500 crested above 3,393.52, which had stood since Feb. 19 as the highest level it ever touched within a day’s trading.
AEROSPACE
International firm picks New Mexico
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A technology company aiming to send up high-altitude airships to monitor crops and bring broadband has chosen New Mexico for its U.S. production center, state Economic Development Secretary Alicia J. Keyes announced Tuesday.
The Switzerland-based Sceye picked the state as its U.S. base for stratospheric flights for earth observation and communication after spending more than $50 million in developing the stratospheric airship and building infrastructure, state officials said.
The move comes as Sceye works to develop a fleet of airships that could be parked for long periods of time about 65,000 feet in the air.
ENERGY
Environmental groups suing TVA
MEMPHIS — Environmental groups are suing the Tennessee Valley Authority over long-term partnership agreements signed by local power companies that receive electricity generated by the nation’s largest public utility.
A lawsuit filed in Memphis federal court Monday claims the 20-year deals signed by more than 130 companies lock the power distributors into exclusive, “never-ending” contracts with the TVA and “will forever deprive distributors and ratepayers the opportunity to renegotiate with TVA to obtain cheaper, cleaner electricity,” the Southern Environmental Law Center said in a statement.
Protect Our Aquifer, Energy Alabama and Appalachian Voices also allege the deals hurt the ability of local power companies to use renewable power from sources outside the TVA.
TVA is the nation’s largest public utility, providing power to more than 10 million people in parts of Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina and Virginia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!