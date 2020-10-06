Business briefs for 100720 edition

FINANCE
Schwab acquires TD Ameritrade
OMAHA, Neb. — Charles Schwab has completed its roughly $22 billion acquisition of rival broker TD Ameritrade.
The companies said the deal was completed Tuesday although it will take another 18 to 36 months to integrate the two firms. The deal was announced last November — not long after both brokers eliminated commissions on most stock trades.
In January, the combined company will move its headquarters to Schwab’s new campus in Westlake, Texas, but it will keep substantial operations in Schwab’s current base of San Francisco.
TD Ameritrade stockholders received 1.0837 Schwab shares for each TD Ameritrade share they owned as part of the deal.
WALL STREET
End to negotiations upsets the market
NEW YORK — Stocks turned sharply lower on Wall Street Tuesday afternoon after President Donald Trump ordered a stop to negotiations with Democrats on a coronavirus economic stimulus bill until after the election.
Trump’s announcement dashes Wall Street’s hopes that another round of stimulus for the economy, which has been punched into a recession by shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic, could soon be on the way.
The market’s slide comes a day after the S&P 500 posted its best day in more than three weeks. Other stock markets around the world made mostly modest gains. Longer-term Treasury yields veered lower after Trump’s remarks. They had earlier been hanging close to their highest levels in months.
AVIATION
Boeing projects lagging demands
Boeing is lowering its expectations around demand for new planes over the next decade as the coronavirus pandemic continues to undercut air travel.
The company on Tuesday predicted that the world will need 18,350 new commercial airplanes in the next decade, a drop of 11% from its 2019 forecast. The value of that market will slide by about $200 billion from last year’s forecast, to $2.9 trillion.
Chicago-based Boeing, which along with Europe’s Airbus dominates the aircraft-building industry, has seen orders and deliveries of new planes crumble this year. Boeing was already under pressure from the grounding last year of its plane, the 737 Max, after two deadly crashes.
