Business news briefs

WEST VIRGINIA

High speed testing facilities on the way

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Virgin Hyperloop One will build a certification center in West Virginia for the high speed transportation concept that uses enclosed pods to zip passengers underground at over 600 mph.

The company had received bids from more than a dozen states in the past year to build a 6-mile testing track and other safety facilities over hundreds of acres for the electromagnetic levitation transportation technology.

WALL STREET

Stocks up after Trump backtracks

NEW YORK — Stocks rose for the second day in a row Thursday, reflecting hope on Wall Street that Washington can approve more aid for the economy and encouragement from a report that suggests the pace of layoffs is slowing a bit, even though it remains incredibly high.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.8%, adding to its solid gains from a day earlier, when President Donald Trump apparently backtracked on his decision to halt talks on more aid for the economy. He said Thursday that “very productive” talks have begun on stimulus.