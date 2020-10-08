Business news briefs

WEST VIRGINIA
High speed testing facilities on the way
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Virgin Hyperloop One will build a certification center in West Virginia for the high speed transportation concept that uses enclosed pods to zip passengers underground at over 600 mph.
The company had received bids from more than a dozen states in the past year to build a 6-mile testing track and other safety facilities over hundreds of acres for the electromagnetic levitation transportation technology.
WALL STREET
Stocks up after Trump backtracks
NEW YORK — Stocks rose for the second day in a row Thursday, reflecting hope on Wall Street that Washington can approve more aid for the economy and encouragement from a report that suggests the pace of layoffs is slowing a bit, even though it remains incredibly high.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.8%, adding to its solid gains from a day earlier, when President Donald Trump apparently backtracked on his decision to halt talks on more aid for the economy. He said Thursday that “very productive” talks have begun on stimulus.
Resurgent optimism about the possibility that the Democrats and Republicans will deliver another economic aid package has kept investors in a buying mood in recent days.
SWITZERLAND
Women tapped as WTO finalists
GENEVA — The World Trade Organization announced Thursday that South Korea’s trade minister and a Harvard-trained former Nigerian finance minister have qualified as the two finalists to become the next director-general, ensuring a woman in the top job for the first time.
A selection committee said that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria and Yoo Myung-hee of South Korea qualified for the final round in a race expected to end in the coming weeks.
“Both of the women that are in the final round are remarkably well qualified. This is something on which everyone has agreed,” WTO spokesman Keith Rockwell told reporters.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!