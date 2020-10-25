calendar master as of oct 25 2020

If you are looking for a bargain on books, this is your opportunity! Nov. 7 is the kickoff for the Montgomery Museum of Art & History’s Second Annual Used Book Sale! We have more than 5,000 books, including children’s books, adult fiction and nonfiction. Genres include mystery, romance, science fiction, cooking, history, crafts, religion, self-help and much more! With the exception of a few individually priced items, paperbacks will be $0.50, large-format paperbacks will be $1, hardbacks will be $1.50, and DVDs and CDs will be $2. We will also have puzzles, games, magazines, audiobooks, etc. We will also be open on Nov. 13, Dec. 4 and Dec. 18 from 2 to 6 p.m. The final day of the sale will be Bag Sale Day: purchase all the books you can fit in your bag for $10! Brown paper bags and tote bags are perfect for the bag sale (please, no plastic trash bags). Proceeds will be used to help the museum in areas such as education programming, collection care and exhibit preparation.