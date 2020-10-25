calendar master as of oct 25 2020

Sunday, Oct 25
A Smithfield Halloween
Join us for a celebration of fall at our 2020 Smithfield Hallowe'en! With tours of the historic Preston Family Cemetery, live music, refreshments from Great Road Coffee and Blue Ridge Cider Doughnuts, blacksmith and cider press demonstrations and more, there's something for everyone to enjoy! Live music will feature Justin Craig on Guitar from 1 to 2:30 p.m., and The String Theory from 3 to 5 p.m. Cemetery tour departure times will be 1:10, 2:10, 3:10 and 4:10 p.m. (Closed-toe shoes recommended and good health is required for this 1.5-mile round-trip walk to and from the cemetery.) Admission fee covers all activities, and can be purchased on-site at the gate.
When: 1 to 5 p.m.
Where: Smithfield Plantation, 1000 Smithfield Plantation Road, Blacksburg
Cost: $5
Contact: 231-3947, info@historicsmithfield.org
Oak Lane Trick-or-Treat and Costume Caravan
The Virginia Tech Panhellenic Executive Board and Fraternity and Sorority Life host this event every year for the Blacksburg and Christiansburg communities to enjoy some Halloween festivities! Area residents are invited to come out in their Halloween costumes, decorate their cars and drive through Oak Lane. Each house will be decorated in the Halloween spirit, and sorority and fraternity members will be waving from a distance. Once at the end of the route, each child will receive a pre-packaged drawstring goodie bag filled with nut-free candy and toys, delivered through a contactless system. All Virginia Tech students will be wearing face coverings and will be practicing other safety measures. Adult vehicle occupants are asked to wear face coverings, all must stay inside vehicles, and all should use hand-sanitizer if possible. Anyone with COVID symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with a positive test should not attend.
When: 3 to 6 p.m.
Where: Oak Lane Circle, 2475 Oak Lane, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: vtphcservice@gmail.com
Craft & Draft Virtual Market
Final day! Due to current pandemic conditions, Craft & Draft organizer MountainTrotter Arts made the decision to put the in-person festival on hold, and instead will host a new Virtual Market version of this popular event that offers a wide variety of locally made craft items. Patrons can browse vendors, acquire discount codes and shop directly with the artists. Visitors can also discover and listen to local bands and musicians that were scheduled to perform, including Gate 10 and Jo Jo Stockton. In addition, online visitors will find highlights of Radford’s craft beer scene, including beer pairings and recommendations from local restaurants and pubs. Visit the Virtual Market from the comfort of your own home anytime from Oct. 22-25 at www.CraftandDraftVA.com.
When: Daily, Oct. 22-25
Where: Online, www.CraftandDraftVA.com
Cost: Free to visit
Contact: Radford Info & Welcome Center, info@visitradford.com, 267-3153
Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival
The largest and longest-running pumpkin festival in the region! Come enjoy hayrides to the pumpkin patch, a corn maze, pony rides, horseback trail rides, farmyard animals, live local music, kids’ zone, ‘craft beer and wine sales, food trucks, ice cream, kettle korn, coffee bar, ‘demonstrations, arts and crafts, pig races, as well as extra entertainment attractions every weekend. Many sizes and varieties of pumpkins, gourds and winter squash grown on the farm will be for sale. We have COVID-19 health and safety precautions in place. (Go to https://sinklandfarms.com/ for more information on this.) Open six fall weekends, through Nov. 1.
When: Noon to 5 p.m.
Where: Sinkland Farms, 3020 Riner Road, Christiansburg
Cost: $10 per person, $8 for seniors/military/first responders, free for kids under 2
Contact: 382-4647
Thornspring Pastures Farm Fest
Final day! Join us for lots of free family fall fun -- hay rides, mazes, farm animals, face painting, games galore and so much more! Pumpkins and concessions available for purchase.
When: 1 to 5 p.m.
Where: Thornspring Pastures, 5090 Thornspring Road, Pulaski
Cost: Free
Contact: tspastures@gmail.com, 577-2855
Pumpkin-Picking at Joe's Trees
Pumpkins, mazes, family-friendly activities and a well-stocked gift shop!
When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 31
Where: Joe's Trees, 5110 Cumberland Gap Road, Newport
Cost: Free to attend
Contact: info@joestrees.com, 544-7303
Monday, Oct 26
VIRTUAL MEETING: Toastmasters Toast of the Burgs
Toast of the Burgs provides a safe and non-judgemental environment in which members can improve their communication and leadership skills. No matter what level of communication or leadership, Toast of the Burgs provides a welcoming environment for all citizens of the New River Valley -- or anywhere -- who enjoy learning new skills, improving old skills and having a good time! We meet on the second and fourth Mondays each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. We are an open club and welcome guests. For now, we are meeting "virtually." Learn to get comfortable with online meetings, and add another skill while you're working on communication and leadership.
When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86227206141?pwd=cytHSTVUWEt5NDRrRnhMeGVpT1JPUT09, Meeting ID: 862 2720 6141, Passcode: toastburg4.
Cost: Membership less than $100/year
Contact: Laura Spafford, l.spafford@yahoo.com, 521-7137
Tuesday, Oct 27
ZOOM LECTURE: “America’s Original Opioid Crisis: Civil War Veterans and Opiate Addiction”
Join the Virginia Center for Civil War Studies at Virginia Tech for this free online lecture and discussion with Penn State postdoc Dr. Jonathan Jones. The Civil War ignited an epidemic of opiate addiction, the first in American history, and thousands of veterans struggled with drug dependency in the war’s aftermath. This talk investigates the phenomenon of opiate addiction in the Civil War era, illuminating themes such as wartime medical conditions, ideas about pain and manhood in the 19th century, and the fate of ailing Civil War veterans in the Gilded Age. Register in advance at https://virginiatech.zoom.us/webinar/register/8015985736320/WN_SkW6MyqORJS6cfHbO2ppvA .
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Online, Virginia Center for Civil War Studies at Virginia Tech
Cost: Free
Contact: Alfonso Zavala, alfonsoz19@vt.edu
Christiansburg Lions Club
Monthly meeting. Meets every fourth Tuesday. Guests and newcomers are always welcome. If interested in joining please contact membership chair Debbie Compton at vacompton@aol.com.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Christiansburg Moose Lodge, 115 Farmview Road, Christiansburg
Cost: Membership
Contact: Dennis Semones, papabbs@aol.com, 382-3798
Wednesday, Oct 28
Christiansburg Helping Hands
Christiansburg Helping Hands is a community outreach group that endeavors to make items whenever we have learned there is a need. Our members sew, knit and/or crochet items like chemo hats, lap blankets, hats, gloves and scarves for school children, shawls for nursing homes, fleece teddy bears for Emergency Services to pass out to children experiencing a trauma, etc. We have recently added face masks! We welcome new members so we can get more done, as the need is great. Email for information.
When: 1 to 3 p.m.
Where: Christiansburg Recreation Center, 1600 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: Tina Snyder, knitpic@aol.com
Blacksburg Farmers Market
Stop by for the usual diverse array of products such as seasonal fruits and vegetables, free-range meat, farm-fresh eggs, cut flowers, prepared foods, baked goods, artisanal crafts, honey and much more. Or pre-order using the Shop Online button at https://blacksburgfarmersmarket.com/.
When: 2 to 6 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg Farmers Market, 100 Draper Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free to attend
Contact: Ian Littlejohn, 239-8290
MEETING VIA ZOOM: St. Mary's Prayer & Support Group
St. Mary's Prayer & Support Group for the Promotion of Mental Health & Recovery: Rebuilding Lives Through Christian Faith, Hope & Love, invites all who think they might benefit from attending to be part of this group. We are currently meeting via Zoom. Come discover strategies and information for living a successful, happy and fulfilled life by making new connections. We are a caring, supportive and highly confidential group who believe that support groups and a robust prayer life are important steps on the road to wellness. The group is peer-to-peer with facilitation. Meets every Wednesday except for major holidays and inclement weather days. Call the church office for information about the Zoom link.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1205 Old Mill Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 552-1091
Thursday, Oct 29
Friday, Oct 30
Scary ACCE Trail Fundraiser
The Scary ACCE Trail is an after-dark walk through the woods around Castle Rock Golf Course. Participants will head out in groups of 10, with an escort, over a course of less than 1 mile to witness a series of scenes that follow the story of Lord Castle, including fortune tellers, ghosts, trolls and more. The trail event is open to all ages, but waivers are required for participation. This activity is offered on two Friday evenings and one Saturday (start time on Oct. 24 is approximately 8 p.m. following the related Spooky ACCE 5K). Proceeds support the Access to Community College Education program for Giles County high school graduates. Register at www.MuddyACCERace.com.
When: 6 to 10:30 p.m.
Where: Castle Rock Golf and Recreation, 900 Castle Rock Road, Pembroke
Cost: $15 for 13 and over, $10 under 12
Barter Theatre: Halloween at The Moonlite
For the first time since moving to the historic Moonlite Drive-In, Barter Theatre will offer a double feature, just in time for Halloween! The spooky and family-friendly musical “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” will be followed by “Dracula” on both Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31. “Sleepy Hollow” begins at 6:45 p.m. and “Dracula” begins at 9 p.m. Patrons may buy tickets for one or both performances, and will be able to experience the Halloween ambiance, wear costumes, win prizes and enjoy treats from the safety of their amply spaced parking spots. Please RSVP with the number of people in your car and which performance(s) you would like to attend. For tickets and more information, visit https://bartertheatre.com/big-shows/halloween-at-the-moonlite/.
When: 6:45 p.m. AND 9 p.m.
Where: Moonlite Drive In, 17555 Lee Highway, Abingdon
Cost: $20 per show
Contact: Barter Theatre, 276-619-3342, morgan@bartertheatre.com
Saturday, Oct 31
Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat Trail and Pumpkin Carving Contest
Halloween might look a little different this year, but that doesn't stop the fun! Swing by Randolph Park for the 2020 Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat Trail experience, DJ’ed by 107.1 WPSK’s Curtis in the Morning. The adventure includes more than 10 candy stops, followed by a Halloween DAK Lights show. No entry fee required, but $10 donations will be encouraged to support Coats for Kids. Please note that pumpkin carving will occur at the beginning of the event. Drive-Thru visitors can vote for their favorite pumpkin on the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.
When: 3 to 7 p.m.
Where: Randolph Park, 5100 Alexander Road, Dublin
Cost: Free
Contact: Shelby Vandergriff, Pulaski Chamber of Commerce, svandergriff@pulaskicounty.org, 674-1991
Barter Theatre: Halloween at The Moonlite
For the first time since moving to the historic Moonlite Drive-In, Barter Theatre will offer a double feature, just in time for Halloween! The spooky and family-friendly musical “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” will be followed by “Dracula” on both Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31. “Sleepy Hollow” begins at 6:45 p.m. and “Dracula” begins at 9 p.m. Patrons may buy tickets for one or both performances, and will be able to experience the Halloween ambiance, wear costumes, win prizes and enjoy treats from the safety of their amply spaced parking spots. Please RSVP with the number of people in your car and which performance(s) you would like to attend. For tickets and more information, visit https://bartertheatre.com/big-shows/halloween-at-the-moonlite/.
When: 6:45 p.m. AND 9 p.m.
Where: Moonlite Drive In, 17555 Lee Highway, Abingdon
Cost: $20 per show
Contact: Barter Theatre, 276-619-3342, morgan@bartertheatre.com
Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival
The largest and longest-running pumpkin festival in the region! Come enjoy hayrides to the pumpkin patch, a corn maze, pony rides, horseback trail rides, farmyard animals, live local music, kids’ zone, ‘craft beer and wine sales, food trucks, ice cream, kettle korn, coffee bar, ‘demonstrations, arts and crafts, pig races, as well as extra entertainment attractions every weekend. Many sizes and varieties of pumpkins, gourds and winter squash grown on the farm will be for sale. We have COVID-19 health and safety precautions in place. (Go to https://sinklandfarms.com/ for more information on this.) Open six fall weekends, through Nov. 1.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Sinkland Farms, 3020 Riner Road, Christiansburg
Cost: $10 per person, $8 for seniors/military/first responders, free for kids under 2
Contact: 382-4647
“Night Full of Fright” Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat
Calling all ghouls and goblins! Have a few tricks with your treats, wear your best disguises and enjoy some goodies from the safety of your car. All treats will be pre-packaged, and current safety guidelines will be followed. Come see fun Halloween decorations while listening to spooky music, then turn the corner and look at all the fun town vehicles from Public Works, Police, Rescue and Fire. Takes place rain or shine, while supplies last. Please stay in your car during the event. Only event participants will be allowed in the parking lot.
When: 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: Christiansburg Recreation Center parking lot, 1600 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: mgordon@christiansburg.org, 382-2349
Pembroke Trunk-or-Treat
Hosted by Scoops arcade and ice cream shop. Join us for a trunk-or-treat and a pumpkin carving contest. Sponsored by the small businesses of Pembroke
When: 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: 610 Snidow St., Pembroke
Cost: Free
Radford Halloween Drive-Boo and Car Decorating Contest
Come on by with your vehicle decorated for Halloween and enjoy spooky decorations, then turn the corner to receive no tricks, just treats from Radford City Parks and Recreation staff. All safety guidelines will be followed: visitors will stay in their cars, staff will wear PPE, treats will be pre-packaged. Takes place rain or shine (while supplies of treats last).
When: 3 to 5 p.m.
Where: Radford Recreation Department, 200 George St., Radford
Cost: Free
Wonder Universe: A Children’s Museum Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat!
Collect Halloween goodies from the safety of your vehicle at our celebration! We'll be located in the rear parking lot of the mall (NRCC side). Reserve a spot in line at EventBrite -- find a link on our Facebook page under Events. Please note: reserve one ticket per vehicle, not per child.
When: 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Uptown Christiansburg/NRV Mall, 782 New River Road, Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: hello@wonderuniverse.org, 200-8231
Floyd Citizens Telephone CoOp’s Drive-Thru Halloween Circus
Citizens Telephone Cooperative started offering a local Halloween event 10 years ago, and it has grown from an inside trick-or-treat for customers to an outside community event. Due to COVID, this year’s event will be a drive-thru, but it will still be a fun time for all! Please start at Floyd Recreation Park, where you will get your free admission ticket. We are spacing out the number of cars to avoid congestion on Rt. 8. You will stay in your car and drive through our parking lot at 220 Webbs Mill Road for the "Haunted Circus." There will be two areas: a scary one and a more kid-friendly area.
When: 7 to 9 p.m.
Where: Floyd Rec Park, 0 Park Drive
Cost: Free
Contact: marketing@citizens.coop, 745-2111
Pumpkin-Picking at Joe's Trees
Pumpkins, mazes, family-friendly activities and a well-stocked gift shop!
When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 31
Where: Joe's Trees, 5110 Cumberland Gap Road, Newport
Cost: Free to attend
Contact: info@joestrees.com, 544-7303
Blood Drive
The drive will be held in the fellowship hall. Appointments can be made through the Red Cross (https://www.redcrossblood.org/account-login.html) or by contacting the program leader joelbhagen@gmail.com.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 103 E. Main St., Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: joelbhagen@gmail.com
Blacksburg Farmers Market
As we continue to navigate changes due to COVID-19, pre-ordering is still strongly encouraged. Use the Shop Online button at https://blacksburgfarmersmarket.com/. Currently, the first hour of the Market on Saturdays is for pre-order pickups only. The market will open for browsing at 9 a.m., offering the usual diverse array of products such as seasonal fruits and vegetables, free-range meat, farm-fresh eggs, cut flowers, prepared foods, baked goods, artisanal crafts, honey and much more!
When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg Farmers Market, 100 Draper Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free to attend
Contact: Ian Littlejohn, 239-8290
Sunday, Nov 01
Online Auction: Blacksburg Museum & Cultural Foundation Fundraiser
Blacksburg Museum & Cultural Foundation is adapting our annual fundraiser to an online auction. A variety of wonderful items will be available to bid on. Continues through Thursday, Nov. 5. Visit https://www.blacksburgmuseum.org/auction for more information.
When: Daily, through Nov. 5
Where: Online, Blacksburg Museum & Cultural Foundation
Cost: Varies
Contact: 443-1600
LIVE-STREAMED: "The Race 2020"
"The Race 2020" is an interactive live-streamed workshop theater performance that combines spectacle and collaborative conversation to investigate the state of our democracy. The production blends performance, call and response, question and answer, dance and karaoke into a participatory, highly choreographed, and at times improvised exploration. In this era of increased partisanship and division, "The Race 2020" examines how theater can promote an active conversation about leadership and campaigns -- a race to discover what binds us together and tears us apart. Runs Oct. 30 to Nov. 2. Saturday and Sunday shows will be a 2 p.m. Online ticket reservations will end one hour before the performance start time. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-race-2020-tickets-124330571085.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Online
Cost: Free
Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival
Final day! The largest and longest-running pumpkin festival in the region! Come enjoy hayrides to the pumpkin patch, a corn maze, pony rides, horseback trail rides, farmyard animals, live local music, kids’ zone, ‘craft beer and wine sales, food trucks, ice cream, kettle korn, coffee bar, ‘demonstrations, arts and crafts, pig races, as well as extra entertainment attractions every weekend. Many sizes and varieties of pumpkins, gourds and winter squash grown on the farm will be for sale. We have COVID-19 health and safety precautions in place. (Go to https://sinklandfarms.com/ for more information on this.)
When: Noon to 5 p.m.
Where: Sinkland Farms, 3020 Riner Road, Christiansburg
Cost: $10 per person, $8 for seniors/military/first responders, free for kids under 2
Contact: 382-4647
Monday, Nov 02
LIVE-STREAMED: "The Race 2020"
Final day! "The Race 2020" is an interactive live-streamed workshop theater performance that combines spectacle and collaborative conversation to investigate the state of our democracy. The production blends performance, call and response, question and answer, dance and karaoke into a participatory, highly choreographed, and at times improvised exploration. In this era of increased partisanship and division, "The Race 2020" examines how theater can promote an active conversation about leadership and campaigns -- a race to discover what binds us together and tears us apart. Online ticket reservations will end one hour before the performance start time. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-race-2020-tickets-124330571085.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Online
Cost: Free
Floyd Quilt Guild
"Oh What Fun Was Had" -- a review of the past guild year, business and show-and-tell, annual meeting and elections. Floyd Quilt Guild, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, invites quilters of all ages and skill levels to join their group!
When: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane South, Floyd
Cost: First visit free, $20 annual membership
Contact: Karin Tauber, KUTauber@aol.com
Tuesday, Nov 03
VOTE!
Wednesday, Nov 04
MEETING VIA ZOOM: St. Mary's Prayer & Support Group
St. Mary's Prayer & Support Group for the Promotion of Mental Health & Recovery: Rebuilding Lives Through Christian Faith, Hope & Love, invites all who think they might benefit from attending to be part of this group. We are currently meeting via Zoom. Come discover strategies and information for living a successful, happy and fulfilled life by making new connections. We are a caring, supportive and highly confidential group who believe that support groups and a robust prayer life are important steps on the road to wellness. The group is peer-to-peer with facilitation. Meets every Wednesday except for major holidays and inclement weather days. Call the church office for information about the Zoom link. Note later start time.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1205 Old Mill Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 552-1091
Thursday, Nov 05
Saturday, Nov 07
Montgomery Museum Used Book Sale
If you are looking for a bargain on books, this is your opportunity! Nov. 7 is the kickoff for the Montgomery Museum of Art & History’s Second Annual Used Book Sale! We have more than 5,000 books, including children’s books, adult fiction and nonfiction. Genres include mystery, romance, science fiction, cooking, history, crafts, religion, self-help and much more! With the exception of a few individually priced items, paperbacks will be $0.50, large-format paperbacks will be $1, hardbacks will be $1.50, and DVDs and CDs will be $2. We will also have puzzles, games, magazines, audiobooks, etc. We will also be open on Nov. 13, Dec. 4 and Dec. 18 from 2 to 6 p.m. The final day of the sale will be Bag Sale Day: purchase all the books you can fit in your bag for $10! Brown paper bags and tote bags are perfect for the bag sale (please, no plastic trash bags). Proceeds will be used to help the museum in areas such as education programming, collection care and exhibit preparation.
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Three Strand Church, 825 Park St., Christiansburg
Cost: Free to browse
Contact: 382-5644
2020 Virtual Virginia Tech Science Festival
Science is bigger than you think! Want to find out how? Then visit our first ever virtual science festival to take part in the 2020 Virginia Tech Science Festival. This free event takes you through all of our typical hands-on programming from the comfort of your couch! Visit https://icat.vt.edu/science-festival.html the day of the festival to explore this free event for yourself!
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Online
Cost: Free
Contact: Phyllis Newbill, sciencefestival@vt.edu, 231-1318
Blacksburg Farmers Market
As we continue to navigate changes due to COVID-19, pre-ordering is still strongly encouraged. Use the Shop Online button at https://blacksburgfarmersmarket.com/. Currently, the first hour of the Market on Saturdays is for pre-order pickups only. The market will open for browsing at 9 a.m., offering the usual diverse array of products such as seasonal fruits and vegetables, free-range meat, farm-fresh eggs, cut flowers, prepared foods, baked goods, artisanal crafts, honey and much more!
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg Farmers Market, 100 Draper Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free to attend
Contact: Ian Littlejohn, 239-8290
Sunday, Nov 08
Monday, Nov 09
STREAMING: “Burn the Box”
Bassoonist and composer Clifton Joseph Guidry III will join Virginia Tech in November for a residency that will include two lectures and a solo recital. Today’s program features a pre-recorded streamed recital, followed by a live Q&A with Guidry. The program will feature three of his own compositions: "2:19," "How to Breathe While Dying" and the world premiere of a new work. Also included are compositions by Jessie Cox, Olivia Shortt, and Edgar Guzman. All of these works are influenced and informed by the central tenets of Guidry’s practice: radical self-love, compassion, laughter and the importance of amplifying Black and Indigenous art-makers and noise-makers. Online ticket reservations will end one hour before the performance start time. Register on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/burn-the-box-clifton-joseph-guidry-iii-bassoonistcomposer-tickets-126066882439.
When: Monday, Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Online
Cost: Free
MEETING VIA ZOOM: Parent Bereavement Support Group
We are a communitywide support group for bereaved parents and grandparents who have lost an adult or adolescent child. We come together once a month on the second Monday to help one another on our journeys. Join the group via Zoom. For more info and the Zoom link, contact Katherine at 230-8154.
When: 6 to 7 p.m.
Where: Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1301 Gladewood Drive, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: Lisa Evanylo, levanylo@gmail.com, 257-3612
Toast of the Burgs Club Online
Have you ever tried convincing your child to go to bed? Ever had to make that sales presentation, and didn't know where to start? Toastmasters can help you with both. This is a fun, collegial group whose only goal is to support you in becoming a better communicator and leader. We meet the second and fourth Monday of the month. Join Us! Virtual meetings until further notice. If you are shy about these, we can help you get comfortable with them. Contact d1vin@yahoo.com for the link.
When: 7 to 8:45 p.m.
Where: Toast of the Burgs Club - Meets Virtually until further notice, Contact d1vin@yahoo.com for the link, Blacksburg
Cost: Membership; visits are free
Contact: Laura Spafford, d1vin@yahoo.com, 521-7137
Tuesday, Nov 10
Marine Corps League
The Marine Corps League meets the second Tuesday of the month for a regular business meeting. (Formerly met on third Tuesday.) The FOP lodge is located across from Pat Cup Stadium. All marines and corpsmen are welcome.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 21, 104 Pulaski St., Radford
Cost: No cost to attend
Contact: T. Veggeberg, Commandant, vtveggeberg@gmail.com
The Quilting Party November Meeting
VIA ZOOM Annual meeting and election.The Quilting Party invites quilters of all ages and skill levels. All you need is a love of quilts.For Zoom invitation contact paulacgolden@comcast.net
When: 7 to 9 p.m.
Where: St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 2308 Merrimac Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Membership; visitors $2
Contact: Karin Tauber, kutauber@aol.com
Wednesday, Nov 11
MEETING VIA ZOOM: St. Mary's Prayer & Support Group
St. Mary's Prayer & Support Group for the Promotion of Mental Health & Recovery: Rebuilding Lives Through Christian Faith, Hope & Love, invites all who think they might benefit from attending to be part of this group. We are currently meeting via Zoom. Come discover strategies and information for living a successful, happy and fulfilled life by making new connections. We are a caring, supportive and highly confidential group who believe that support groups and a robust prayer life are important steps on the road to wellness. The group is peer-to-peer with facilitation. Meets every Wednesday except for major holidays and inclement weather days. Call the church office for information about the Zoom link.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1205 Old Mill Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 552-1091
Thursday, Nov 12
Friday, Nov 13
Blacksburg Taize Service Online
Good Shepherd Church of the Brethren's Taize service will continue online. Join us for our service video over Zoom, followed by a Zoom social time. The service follows our usual format of simple, meditative songs to sing with the congregation; readings calling us to a more ethical, spiritual life; and silent meditation. Please email goldie.com@comcast.net in advance of the service to receive the login information, order of service, and sheet music.
When: 6 to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Online, Good Shepherd Church of the Brethren, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: Goldie Terrell, goldie.com@comcast.net
Saturday, Nov 14
Blacksburg Farmers Market
As we continue to navigate changes due to COVID-19, pre-ordering is still strongly encouraged. Use the Shop Online button at https://blacksburgfarmersmarket.com/. Currently, the first hour of the Market on Saturdays is for pre-order pickups only. The market will open for browsing at 9 a.m., offering the usual diverse array of products such as seasonal fruits and vegetables, free-range meat, farm-fresh eggs, cut flowers, prepared foods, baked goods, artisanal crafts, honey and much more!
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg Farmers Market, 100 Draper Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free to attend
Contact: Ian Littlejohn, 239-8290
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!