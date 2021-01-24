Payne and Haymore: Reinventing the Economy of Southwest Virginia

Sixteen months ago we kicked off InvestSWVA, a business attraction and marketing initiative for Southwest Virginia ,launched with the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission and backed by the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission and private industry partners Point Broadband and Appalachian Power.The initiative was born out of the region’s senior legislators’ desire to pilot whether a private entity could, on behalf of the entire region, attract unique economic development opportunities by leveraging relationships, generating high-quality leads,and establishing new strategic partnerships. A tour launch we announced a partnership with the Northern Virginia Technology Council to push the “future of work” by attracting and retaining young talent with a focus on high-tech and higher-wage jobs. We named four legislators as our co-chairs –Del. Terry Kilgore, Del. Israel O’Quinn and Sen. Todd Pillion, and the late Sen. Ben Chafin –to use political heft to our advantage.With a blank slate we created a new, disruptive model and sought key economic development partners like the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. VEDP and others are valuable partners because they know that,in today’s economy,disruption is good. A modern economic development operation requires an aggressive lead generation strategy, and it must be held accountable. As a private outfit, if we don’t deliver, then we’re fired. Our new approach has already yielded benefits. We began by emphasizing Southwest Virginia’s strategic advantages: quality of life, a dedicated workforce, affordable real estate,and availability of grant dollars to pair with private investment. We use these advantages to sell executives unfamiliar with the region on opportunities. We reduce bureaucracy for the benefit of prospects,essentially becoming an extension of a company as it explores investing here.We developed a roadmap for economic sustainability —a vision in which Southwest Virginia can be a home to high-tech companies looking to grow, a hotbed for energy innovation, a strategic location for advanced manufacturing,and a player in the craft beverage industry. For each of these “big idea” areas, we’ve had significant wins with a shoestring budget and skeleton crew. We leveraged nearly $2.5 million in grants to support projects. More importantly, we found ways to keep projects moving during the pandemic.
Here’s a snapshot of our model in action:We worked with highway guardrail manufacturer SPIG Industry on their decision to invest $7.9 million and create 113jobs in Washington County. We teamed up with Aldrich Capital Partners, a growth equity firm based in Northern Virginia and Silicon Valley, to explore expansion opportunities for its portfolio companies. That partnership has already led to 160 jobs in Scott County by Rochester, NY-based eHealth Technologies, the leading provider of medical record and image retrieval services.We are building on Southwest’s energy legacy while focusing on renewable, clean,and zero-carbon projects. Our goal is for the region to be the energy innovation capital of the East Coast by repurposing coal industry assets to develop a renewable energy park:a first-of-its kind operation that will host entrepreneurs and companies focused on commercializing their technology. Unlike traditional research parks, our land is the lab, giving Southwest a significant competitive advantage.We led an effort to define Southwest Virginia’s competitive advantage in the data center industry with the innovative use of geothermal mine water cooling and solar power to realize significant energy and cost savings. While Southwest Virginia may not be for every data center, it can be for ones focused on leveraging the region’s topography and geography to meet sustainability goals.We recently announced a partnership with Appalachian Power and Dominion Energy to advance the R&D, manufacturing,and deployment of energy storage technology in the region, and we have key public-sector partners like the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy on board to provide expertise.Recognizing anew agricultural market opportunity for Southwest Virginia, we are working with family farms to grow malting quality barley for the first time in the region,and we’re marketing the “Appalachian Grains” brand to breweries and distilleries across the Commonwealth. Our related endeavors building a grain terminal to serve as a hub for the region’s foothold in the craft beverage industry.In each of these cases, we’ve brought together partners in workforce, government,and the private sector in order to close a deal. Those partnerships are vital, and they demonstrate why both collaboration and disruption are good.Above all else, our model has produced results. Results matter, and InvestSWVA’s work has already resulted in new jobs, investments, and opportunities for the region,and we’re just getting started.
Will Payne is Managing Partner of Coalfield Strategies, LLC and serves as Director of InvestSWVA and the Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority.Todd Haymore is Managing Director of Hunton Andrews KurthLLP’s Global Economic Development, Commerce, and Government Relations group and serves as Strategic Advisor to InvestSWVA.