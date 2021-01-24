Payne and Haymore: Reinventing the Economy of Southwest Virginia

Here’s a snapshot of our model in action:We worked with highway guardrail manufacturer SPIG Industry on their decision to invest $7.9 million and create 113jobs in Washington County. We teamed up with Aldrich Capital Partners, a growth equity firm based in Northern Virginia and Silicon Valley, to explore expansion opportunities for its portfolio companies. That partnership has already led to 160 jobs in Scott County by Rochester, NY-based eHealth Technologies, the leading provider of medical record and image retrieval services.We are building on Southwest’s energy legacy while focusing on renewable, clean,and zero-carbon projects. Our goal is for the region to be the energy innovation capital of the East Coast by repurposing coal industry assets to develop a renewable energy park:a first-of-its kind operation that will host entrepreneurs and companies focused on commercializing their technology. Unlike traditional research parks, our land is the lab, giving Southwest a significant competitive advantage.We led an effort to define Southwest Virginia’s competitive advantage in the data center industry with the innovative use of geothermal mine water cooling and solar power to realize significant energy and cost savings. While Southwest Virginia may not be for every data center, it can be for ones focused on leveraging the region’s topography and geography to meet sustainability goals.We recently announced a partnership with Appalachian Power and Dominion Energy to advance the R&D, manufacturing,and deployment of energy storage technology in the region, and we have key public-sector partners like the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy on board to provide expertise.Recognizing anew agricultural market opportunity for Southwest Virginia, we are working with family farms to grow malting quality barley for the first time in the region,and we’re marketing the “Appalachian Grains” brand to breweries and distilleries across the Commonwealth. Our related endeavors building a grain terminal to serve as a hub for the region’s foothold in the craft beverage industry.In each of these cases, we’ve brought together partners in workforce, government,and the private sector in order to close a deal. Those partnerships are vital, and they demonstrate why both collaboration and disruption are good.Above all else, our model has produced results. Results matter, and InvestSWVA’s work has already resulted in new jobs, investments, and opportunities for the region,and we’re just getting started.