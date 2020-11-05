Shaver: Salem Avenue and Third Street isn't best location for a bus station

“This $35 million-dollar private investment (in reference to the existing Campbell Court station) will bring more jobs to downtown, provide additional, needed housing as well as reinvigorate retail in a block of Campbell and Salem Avenues that needs it. And while it will, importantly, add substantial real estate tax dollars to the city’s coffers, its most important benefit is to continue the positive economic activity that we have come to expect in our Downtown.

“An investment in public infrastructure, improving the lives of public transit riders, creating jobs, increasing economic activity while raising city revenues, and keeping our promises – these are some of the things that as Mayor I am proud to have been a part of and why I am proud to support this project.”

Roanoke needs a new municipal bus station. Build it! But not at Salem and Third. Maximize that site via the Chapman proposal, assuring its highest and best use. Assist private development of Campbell Court. Situate a new station in a compatible setting where it stimulates growth and doesn’t sacrifice an emerging historic district.