Shaver: Salem Avenue and Third Street isn't best location for a bus station

In an opinion published on these pages (“An Easy Vote – Why I Support Our Economy, Downtown Redevelopment and Public Transportation,” Oct. 17), Mayor Sherman Lea delivers a compelling case for a new transit station and private redevelopment of the existing one at Campbell Court. However, he provides no evidence that the city’s targeted Salem Avenue/Third Street corner is the appropriate home for this new depot.
It isn’t.
A transit hub will dominate West End, ruining its character and momentum. Some $35,000,000 in private investment has occurred in this Opportunity Zone since 2006, transforming a tired corridor into a destination neighborhood. The Candy Factory condominiums, across Salem Avenue from the proposed bus site, were the seminal project and catalyst for westward development which now includes West End Flats, restaurants, breweries and The Lofts at West End. The latter houses Beamer’s 25 and its outdoor dining patio — a mere 50 steps from the planned terminal. Historic tax credits fueled revitalization of this block, clearly defining its designated and optimal use.
Suboptimal use risks broad negative economic consequences. As a bus station, the real estate disappears from tax rolls. In contrast, Bill Chapman’s proposed residential/mixed-use project adheres to the character of the area and delivers ongoing tax revenue. Additionally, consider the potential devaluation of nearby properties such as the Transportation Museum, the aforementioned revitalized buildings, and structures along Salem Avenue which are ripe for investment. Many of the latter sit directly across the street from the projected station. Finally, will renewal activity on blocks south and west of the site be extinguished? Future investment, property values and tax revenue are in peril.
More broadly, proper stewardship deploys resources in the most responsible and effective manner. The city appears to be over-invested in the project, having paid a $600,000 premium over appraised value plus approximately $200,000 in design fees to date. Meanwhile, the meter is running on costs unique to the Salem Avenue location — for rezoning and satisfying Virginia Department of Historic Resources criteria. These hurdles complicate the standard process of securing Federal Transit Agency approval, adding undetermined time and expense. They also reinforce the incompatibility of the site and the ineffective deployment of our tax dollars and real property resources.
Alternatives exist. Former Mayor David Bowers identified a tract which incorporates key requirements for a new station: proximity to downtown, a temporary terminal during construction, and multi-modal capability. The Chapman project maximizes the Salem Avenue resource by continuing suitable development and, crucially, preserving future economic potential of West End. Included is a land swap conveying a parcel meeting the three requirements while also avoiding the complications of the city’s strategy. These alternatives, and others which may arise, command responsible consideration.
Neither option compromises the benefits identified by Mayor Lea, while also achieving a meaningful advantage: the opportunity to expand upon and exceed them. Strikingly, his supportive commentary for the city’s plan perfectly applies to the Chapman proposal as well:
“This $35 million-dollar private investment (in reference to the existing Campbell Court station) will bring more jobs to downtown, provide additional, needed housing as well as reinvigorate retail in a block of Campbell and Salem Avenues that needs it. And while it will, importantly, add substantial real estate tax dollars to the city’s coffers, its most important benefit is to continue the positive economic activity that we have come to expect in our Downtown.
“An investment in public infrastructure, improving the lives of public transit riders, creating jobs, increasing economic activity while raising city revenues, and keeping our promises – these are some of the things that as Mayor I am proud to have been a part of and why I am proud to support this project.”
Roanoke needs a new municipal bus station. Build it! But not at Salem and Third. Maximize that site via the Chapman proposal, assuring its highest and best use. Assist private development of Campbell Court. Situate a new station in a compatible setting where it stimulates growth and doesn’t sacrifice an emerging historic district.
Exiting a Salem Avenue restaurant recently, my spouse and I surveyed the vibrant street scene. Outdoor diners, sounds of live music, sidewalks and venues brimming with people young and old and in-between. Not long ago, fretting about the loss of its young population, our city emphasized and executed a strategy to become what would attract and retain them. Salem Avenue-West End is the template.
“You know what we really need right here,” remarked my bride sardonically, “is a bus station.”
I know that we can do better.
Shaver is a native Roanoker with 30 years’ experience in commercial banking and finance. He lives and works in Richmond and Roanoke as an executive for SonaBank.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!