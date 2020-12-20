Harris: The way home

“It doesn’t matter what we know until we know what matters.” — Unknown

“While the endless contradictions, fabrications, and fantasies within identity politics are visible to all, identifying them is not just discouraged but literally policed. And so we are asked to agree to things which we cannot believe.” — Douglas Murray, “The Madness of Crowds”

“Comfort, O comfort My people,” says your God. “Speak kindly to Jerusalem; And call out to her, that her warfare has ended, that her iniquity has been removed.” — Isaiah 40:1-2

Among the gifts given this Christmas, there will undoubtedly be cell phones, Apple watches, video games, lap top computers, i-pads and air-pods. But with all the technology that dominates and clutters our lives today, there is a conspicuous absence of a compass. Not the one provided on our GPS devices, but the one that helps us find our way through the morass of ethical, moral and existential dilemmas which confront and confuse us today.

Among the many feelings that flood our hearts during this special holiday season will be homesickness and a longing for a simpler time.