Harris: The way home

“It doesn’t matter what we know until we know what matters.” — Unknown
“While the endless contradictions, fabrications, and fantasies within identity politics are visible to all, identifying them is not just discouraged but literally policed. And so we are asked to agree to things which we cannot believe.” — Douglas Murray, “The Madness of Crowds”
“Comfort, O comfort My people,” says your God. “Speak kindly to Jerusalem; And call out to her, that her warfare has ended, that her iniquity has been removed.” — Isaiah 40:1-2
Among the gifts given this Christmas, there will undoubtedly be cell phones, Apple watches, video games, lap top computers, i-pads and air-pods. But with all the technology that dominates and clutters our lives today, there is a conspicuous absence of a compass. Not the one provided on our GPS devices, but the one that helps us find our way through the morass of ethical, moral and existential dilemmas which confront and confuse us today.
Among the many feelings that flood our hearts during this special holiday season will be homesickness and a longing for a simpler time.
There is a lot of guilt and confusion handed out today by the purveyors of critical race theory and identity politics which makes us feel far from home. Their rhetoric and unproven assertions are divisive at a time when we need to come together more than ever. By manipulating a gullible public with guilt and shame, supposedly in the name of “social justice”, they preclude any possibility of forgiveness or redemption.
Despite all the desperate “virtue signaling” deployed to deflect blame, the truth is that none of us is guiltless. As Solzhenitsyn so aptly put it, “ The line separating good and evil passes not through states, nor between classes, nor between political parties either—but right through every human heart.” The last 3500 years of recorded history bear mute witness to this essential truth.
Only when we recognize the need for redemption and forgiveness in us all can we move beyond the ancient grievances of our past.
This is not optional but is essential if we are to make our way through the quagmire of hate and unforgiveness.
We have been given a gift of a moral compass to guide us through our present dilemma. But first we need to admit that we are lost, and that we need to get our bearing again. Whether we adjust our course or not depends on just how badly we want to get home.
Harris is a surgeon practicing in the New River Valley.
