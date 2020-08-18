Business briefs for 081820

WALL STREET
S&P sets record closing numbers
Wall Street clawed back the last of the historic, frenzied losses unleashed by the new coronavirus, as the S&P 500 closed at an all-time high Tuesday.
The S&P 500’s milestone caps a furious, 51.5% rally that began in late March. The index, which is the benchmark for many stock funds at the heart of 401(k) plans, is now up nearly 5% for the year.
The stock market’s sprint back to an all-time high also means that the gut-wrenching, nearly 34% plunge for the S&P 500 from Feb. 19 through March 23.
AEROSPACE
International firm picks New Mexico
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A technology company aiming to send up high-altitude airships to monitor crops and bring broadband has chosen New Mexico for its U.S. production center, the state announced Tuesday.
The Switzerland-based Sceye picked the state as its U.S. base for stratospheric flights for earth observation and communication.
The move comes as Sceye works to develop a fleet of airships that could be parked for long periods of time about 65,000 feet in the air.
ENERGY
Environmental groups suing TVA
MEMPHIS — Environmental groups are suing the Tennessee Valley Authority over long-term partnership agreements signed by local power companies that receive electricity generated by the nation’s largest public utility.
A lawsuit filed in Memphis federal court Monday claims the 20-year deals signed by more than 130 companies lock the power distributors into exclusive, “never-ending” contracts with the TVA and “will forever deprive distributors and ratepayers the opportunity to renegotiate with TVA to obtain cheaper, cleaner electricity,” the Southern Environmental Law Center said in a statement.
Protect Our Aquifer, Energy Alabama and Appalachian Voices also allege the deals hurt the ability of local power companies to use renewable power from sources outside the TVA.
TVA is the nation’s largest public utility, providing power to more than 10 million people in parts of Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina and Virginia.
