Community: Lean Six Sigma training offered online through NRCC in 2021

New River Community College has two upcoming online Lean Six Sigma training sessions that can help businesses reduce costs and increase productivity.

NRCC, in partnership with the Manufacturing Technology Center, is offering training in Six Sigma Yellow Belt beginning on Jan. 14, 2021, and Six Sigma Green Belt beginning Feb. 23.

Yellow Belt is an eight-week course for entry-level employees seeking to improve their role in the company by using the concepts and methodologies of Six Sigma. The train-and-do process uses classroom activities, combining lecture and simulation exercises.

According to the American Society for Quality, one corporation reported $1.6 million in savings within the first year of implementing a Six Sigma initiative.

This training will be held virtually on Thursdays, beginning Jan. 14, from 8 a.m. to noon (Class ID #18990). The regular price for the program is $1,200, but with special state funding the discounted price is $400. Additional financial assistance may also be available.