Stocks drift mostly lower, even as Nasdaq sets another high

Stocks drifted to a mostly lower close on Wall Street Tuesday, even as more gains for technology companies pushed the Nasdaq to another all-time high. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, pulled down by losses in banks and communications companies including Facebook. The weak showing came despite the long-awaited passage in Congress of a $900 billion coronavirus relief package. Indexes crossed between small gains and losses several times through the day, and trading was relatively thin ahead of the Christmas holiday later in the week. Small-company stocks did better than the rest of the market.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
Stocks are drifting in mixed trading on Wall Street Tuesday afternoon after Congress finally approved a $900 billion rescue to carry the economy through what’s likely to be a bleak winter.
The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged, a day after worries about a new, potentially more infectious strain of the coronavirus dragged markets through tumultuous trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 125 points, or 0.4%, at 30,093, as of 2:09 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.4% higher. Indexes crossed between small gains and losses several times through the day, and thin trading amid a holiday-shortened week could make the market’s moves erratic.
After months of bickering, Congress approved a deal on Monday night to send $600 cash payments to most Americans, give $300 per week to laid-off workers and deliver other aid to businesses struggling under the weight of the pandemic. The bill is going to President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature.
The hope for investors is that such support can prop up the economy for the next several months, before a more widespread rollout of coronavirus vaccines can allow it to stand on its own. That expectation has been driving markets for a while, but a new worry is casting some doubt on it.
A new strain of the coronavirus has emerged, one that has caught hold in at least London and southern England. There’s no evidence that it’s more deadly, but it seems to spread more easily. Worries are high enough about it that countries around the world have restricted flights from London, raising concerns that more economy-punishing lockdowns may be on the way.
Helping to keep the worries in check was the CEO of BioNTech, the German company that developed a coronavirus vaccine with Pfizer. Ugur Sahin said it “is highly likely” that his company’s vaccine can protect against the new variant, though further studies are needed to be sure. His company’s vaccine is one of two already approved for use in the United States. .
Even without the new coronavirus strain, the resurgent pandemic has already been dragging on the U.S. economy, which had roared to a record annualized pace of 33.4% growth during the summer. Two weaker reports on important areas of the economy added to the growing pile of discouraging data on Tuesday.