Dadline: Dad jokes: We put the pun in punchline

Makes you think, huh.

You can really learn things from dad jokes. Like, was the shovel an important invention? Yes, it was ground-breaking.

Some dad jokes are really poignant and sentimental.

Do you know the last thing my grandfather said to me before he kicked the bucket?

“Grandson, watch how far I can kick this bucket.”

Really, dad jokes are just jokes. Everyday, ordinary, corny jokes told by dads. If a child says, “What has four wheels and flies? A garbage truck,” grown-ups will laugh and laugh and laugh, like the kid is the next Jerry Seinfeld. A dad tells that joke, kids just groan. (There is such a thing as a “groan gene,” science has proven, and all children are born with it. Not to mention the “eye roll gene,” just like the pun in the opening joke.) Science has also determined that the groan and eye roll reflexes only grow stronger in wives married to dad-joke practitioners.

Let’s be honest here. What’s so great about kid jokes, anyway? There’s a popular Twitter feed called “Kids Write Jokes” filled with, um, “jokes” that little kids have come up with. The whole idea started as “Bad Jokes on Tumblr,” which spawned a book that my wife and I got for our daughter last Christmas.