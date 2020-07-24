Smith Mountain Lake is Southwest Virginia's 'jewel'

In the 55 years since reaching full pond, Smith Mountain Lake has grown and evolved into an oasis of adventure for all ages.
Take flight
One of the more exhilarating ways to see most, if not all, of the lake’s 20,600 acres is from the sky. Smith Mountain Lake Aviation, headquartered at Smith Mountain Lake Airport, can accommodate tours in its Cessna 172 single-engine prop plane or its new seaplane.
The business, which dates back more than 40 years, was purchased by Jason Grieff in 2017 and has three full-time and several on-call flight instructors. There’s a flight training school on the premises, too.
“We do discovery flights and introduce people to aviation where they learn a little bit about flying,” said Heaven Elliott, the company’s office manager.
Most recently, SML Aviation held a weeklong solo camp for students ages 16 and older that offered 10 hours of instruction and one solo flight.
More information about sightseeing tours and aviation training programs is available at smlaviation.com or 540-904-1107.
Go for a hike
The Smith Mountain Cooperative Wildlife Management Area encompasses nearly 5,000 acres in Pittsylvania and Bedford counties, which is split into two areas on either side of Smith Mountain Dam.
The wildlife management area is owned by Appalachian Power and managed by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.
The western portion of the wildlife management area can be accessed by taking Virginia 40 to Penhook and turning left onto Old Mountain Road (across from Penhook Minute Market). Turn right where the road ends at Smith Mountain Road. The next left will be Jasmine Road.
Travel for 1.6 miles, and the access road for the wildlife management area will be on the left. The gate is 50 yards, and there is a bulletin board with area information posted.
The gate along the access road is open seasonally to coincide with hunting season. From the first Saturday in April through the third Saturday in May, and from the last Saturday in September through the second Saturday in February, visitors will find the gate open and can drive to the top. When the gate is closed, visitors can hike the approximately 5-mile-long road that reaches the summit of Smith Mountain. There is a small parking area near the gate.
For the best unobstructed views, look for a foot trail on the left upon reaching the cell tower, as well as a small parking area nearby.
More information on the Smith Mountain Cooperative Wildlife Management Area and how to access either side can be found at dgif.virginia.gov/wma/smith-mountain-cooperative.
Set sail
One of the best ways to get up-close with Smith Mountain Lake is to just head out on the water. With dozens of options to choose from, visitors can explore a little of the lake, or a lot. There are more than a dozen boat rental companies around the lake that rent all types of vessels.
Parrot Cove Boat Rentals offers houseboats that can sleep up to 10 people and are available to rent for a long weekend or a week.
A variety of boats — tritoons, pontoons, ski/deck boats and personal watercraft — and quieter options, such as kayaks and stand-up paddleboards, also are available to rent.
Under Virginia law, all boat operators are required to complete a boating safety education course, including anyone interested in renting a boat with a motor of 10 hp or more. Boat rental companies around the lake can help interested boaters in obtaining the necessary education and documentation.
Visitors to the lake can also choose to book a trip with Why Knot Boat SML charter service. Why Knot is available to chauffeur passengers around the lake without the hassle of renting a boat.
Austin Bailey started the business several years ago after obtaining his captain’s license. “I take you to hidden coves, special activities, yummy venues through pre-arranged dinner reservations, and show you the best of the lake that only those of us who have cruised around our favorite spots know about,” Bailey wrote on his website. “I pay for the gas. Your biggest worry? Did you bring enough drinks for your cooler and sunscreen for the kids.”
One of the more unique ways to cruise the lake is by booking a cruise aboard the Virginia Dare, a 19th-century replica sidewheeler. Each cruise lasts approximately two hours and can be reserved with a meal included.
A fixture of the lake community since 1989, the Virginia Dare can be found often helping support charitable events, including the annual toy drive to benefit Lake Christian Ministries, and participating in other annual festivities such as Pirate Days and Independence Day celebrations.
Feed the fish
Feeding the oversized fish, called carp, that live around public docks is a favorite pastime for folks of all ages.
For the past few years, Bridgewater Marina at Hales Ford Bridge has taken that fun one step further by helping support the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Known as Feed the Fish for Make-a-Wish, the initiative aims to take 100% of popcorn sold to feed the fish and donate it to the Richmond-based nonprofit. Last year, the marina raised more than $28,000 through its campaign.
In Penhook at The Dock at Smith Mountain Lake (formerly Smith Mountain Dock & Lodge) is known as “Home of the Pet Carp.” The carp typically gather around the main dock and wait to be fed popcorn. For those who are more daring, they can put a dollop of peanut butter on their bare toes and have the carp eat the peanut butter off.
Hook one
One of the biggest draws at Smith Mountain Lake has been an abundance of popular game fish — black bass, striped bass, catfish, white perch, crappie and sunfish. Fishermen of all skill levels descend upon the lake year-round in search of their next big catch.
Those looking for extra help in finding the best spots can hook up with a fishing guide who can show them the tricks of the trade. Other than a Virginia freshwater fishing license and other necessities, including sunscreen, the guides typically supply all that’s needed for a fun-filled day on the water.
There are numerous public fishing spots as well. Public handicapped-accessible fishing piers are available at the Smith Mountain Lake State Park and Smith Mountain Lake Community Park, as well as public access boat facilities at Oak Grove, off Virginia 122 near Westlake Corner, off Dudley Amos Road in Scruggs and in Penhook.
Embrace history
History buffs don’t need to feel left out when visiting the lake, either. The childhood home and birthplace of Booker T. Washington, one of America’s most famous African Americans is just a stone’s throw from Westlake Corner. For information, visit nps.gov.
Nearby Bedford is home to the National D-Day Memorial (dday.org). Special events are held periodically throughout the year, and the memorial is open regularly to visitors.
Given the myriad of activities and amenities at Smith Mountain Lake, visitors will find that it has lived up to its moniker, the “Jewel of the Blue Ridge.”
