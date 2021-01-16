Business Intel: Korean restaurant opens in Blacksburg

A new Korean restaurant recently opened in Blacksburg.
Peter Binkley and his wife Belle, who grew up in Korea, opened MixMix Korea in late December in the former Poor Billy's space. The restaurant is currently offering takeout only, but Binkley said they plan to open the dining room to guests once the COVID-19 vaccine has been more widely distributed.
The menu at MixMix Korea focuses on bibimbap, a dish with mixed vegetables, rice and a protein like chicken or pork, and gimbap, which Binkley described as a giant sushi roll stuffed with seafood.
Binkley said his wife has been making bibimbap since she was a kid and is also experienced with sushi. She previously worked at Poor Billy’s, which was known for its seafood. Binkley said this is his first experience in the restaurant industry.
Binkley said he believes MixMix Korea will appeal to the many health-conscious diners in Blacksburg.
“A lot of the time when you go to a restaurant, you go to splurge on something yummy but afterwards you kind of regret it because of all the fat and salt you just ate,” he said. “I think that this is really kind of like a no-regrets kind of dining where you can get something that’s just really delicious but also really healthy. You feel physically really good after eating it. It’s just full of nutrients.”
Major renovations were made to the space, Binkley said, such as removing all the tile to put in new flooring and redoing the countertops. Belle Binkley said she wanted to create an elegant, comfortable atmosphere that appeals to the broader community, not just college students.
Binkley said the couple is excited to share Korean dishes with the community, noting there’s been more interest in Korean culture in the United States over the last few years.
MixMix Korea is at 201 N. Main St. in Blacksburg. The restaurant is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday for takeout only.
