Business Intel: Korean restaurant opens in Blacksburg

A new Korean restaurant recently opened in Blacksburg.

Peter Binkley and his wife Belle, who grew up in Korea, opened MixMix Korea in late December in the former Poor Billy's space. The restaurant is currently offering takeout only, but Binkley said they plan to open the dining room to guests once the COVID-19 vaccine has been more widely distributed.

The menu at MixMix Korea focuses on bibimbap, a dish with mixed vegetables, rice and a protein like chicken or pork, and gimbap, which Binkley described as a giant sushi roll stuffed with seafood.

Binkley said his wife has been making bibimbap since she was a kid and is also experienced with sushi. She previously worked at Poor Billy’s, which was known for its seafood. Binkley said this is his first experience in the restaurant industry.

Binkley said he believes MixMix Korea will appeal to the many health-conscious diners in Blacksburg.