Remaining thankful: Readers share their holiday plans

I’ve even been contacting my mom and kind of preparing them and letting them know, I may not make it to Thanksgiving dinner this year, which is definitely new to all of us. It’s just a scary time right now, and I don’t want to risk it. I’ve been toying around with the idea that I may not make it to Thanksgiving dinner. It’s just the unknown, really. You’re kind of like playing by ear and seeing what happens kind of a deal.

By working with the public so much, I’m trying to keep my family safe, as well. So it’s just kind of one of those things, like, what do you do?

— Toya Jones, owner, Morning Brew Coffee Co., Roanoke

For the first time in my entire 39 years of existence, we won’t be having Thanksgiving dinner at my grandfather’s. I have not seen my grandfather since February. He’s older. He has COPD, and there’s just no reason for any of us to put him in harm’s way. So we’re doing a couple of smaller get-togethers with family, but there is just no possible way to rationalize putting the whole group together and putting everyone in harm’s way.

We plan on having a little group, family phone call, and everybody’s going to talk a little bit, but it’s not the same, just more for the sense of tradition.