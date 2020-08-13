Wright, Peggy Brown

Peggy Brown Wright, 69, of Roanoke, Va., departed this earth on August 6, 2020. Peggy was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Jones; father, Warner Brown; and sister, Betty M. Brown. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Harold Wright; stepson, Harold Wright Jr.; stepdaughters, Angie Bonds and Raki Wright; mother, Eulah Brown; sisters, Cheryl Rogers, Theresa Twine and Barbara Brown; brother, Calvin Brown; grandson, Jaren Jones; mother-in-law, Gaynell Wright; sisters-in-law, Pastor Patricia (Raleigh) Johnson and Peaches Wright; brother-in-law, James (Frances) Wright, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends. Peggy will also be missed by family friend, Glen Gamble and her beloved dog, Snoop. Arrangements made by Serenity Funeral Home. "I can no longer see you with my Eyes, But I will feel you in my Heart Forever"
