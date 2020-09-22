 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
state senior open 092320
0 comments

state senior open 092320

  • 0

MIDLOTHIAN — Matt Sughrue of Arlington had the touch on the back nine Tuesday at Independence Golf, carding three birdies on the last six holes to earn a three-shot victory in the State Senior Open of Virginia.

Sughrue, an amateur who had to take nine months off from golf after tearing two tendons in his elbow, shot a tournament-best 4-under-par 68 to best first-round co-leader Jon Hurst and Tazewell’s Buck Brittain. Sughrue had a two-round total of minus-6.

UVa golf coach Bowen Sargent tied for fifth.

Former Champions Tour player and Forest resident Dick Mast finished tied for 14th at 3 over par. Salem’s Jack Allara (+5) tied for 18th, and Martinsville’s Keith Decker (+6) tied for 21st.

Two Roanoke residents, Keith Myers and Mark Funderburke (+12), finished tied for 46th. Former Virginia Tech golf coach Jay Hardwick (+20) tied for 68th.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert