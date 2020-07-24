Roanoke’s greenway system will surprise you
No car is no problem with the Roanoke Valley's greenways system, over 500 miles of paved and natural trails that stretch throughout the region and encourage fitness and environmental consciousness.

The Roanoke River Greenway, the longest trail and spine of the system, runs east to west throughout the valley for around 15 miles. Other smaller greenways branch off from it, adding to the expanse of pathways for walking, running, bicycling, horseback riding and even scooting around on e-bikes.

“Each little piece is like its own little gem of a thing,” said Liz Belcher, coordinator for the Roanoke Valley Greenway Commission. “Different sections have different little pearls along the way.”

Promoting environmental consciousness, health and fitness initiatives, education and connectivity to nature, the greenways system runs through parks, residential areas and even the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Belcher emphasized the park-like atmosphere of the majority of the trail, saying it makes the greenways stand out from other bike lanes and paths along the highway.

“I don’t know anywhere else in the state where you can be in the urban area and ride out to wooded natural lands,” she said.

The system's unique trails create a varied experience for greenway users with each new route.

Trail-goers looking to add even more exercise to their walk can access fitness initiatives placed sporadically throughout the system. A portion of Lick Run Greenway in Washington Park is lined with a row of non-weighted exercise machines, including a leg press, pull-up bar and cardio walker. Signs along Roanoke River Greenway in Vic Thomas Park instruct walkers on stretches and other low-intensity exercises.

If you prefer working out your brain instead of your body, there's educational resources along the way, too. The greenways system hits many historic and cultural sites, not to mention different natural environments.

Washington Park along Lick Run Trail, formerly a landfill, includes signage about city efforts to undo the harmful environmental effects of more than a decade of decomposition at the site, as well as the incorporation of riparian buffers. Riparian buffers are vegetative areas parallel to a stream or river to prevent pollution, and are abundant along the greenways, said Belcher.

Water is one of the most alluring parts of the greenways system for Shenice Crowder, who was walking the Roanoke River Greenway with Sherron Wilson on a recent July morning.

“There’s energy in the water,” she said. “It’s a soothing place to be.”

Crowder said she lives in the area and walks the greenway almost every morning. But while Crowder sticks to her favorite path along the Roanoke River, Wilson said she likes to switch it up and explore different greenways.

“We come out here to exercise but also to connect,” Wilson said.

Connection, said Belcher, is another important part of the system. When the statewide shutdown began in March, the greenways became so popular that the city of Roanoke closed them, too — though greenways in Salem and Vinton remained open.

The Garden City, Lick Run and Tinker Creek greenways reopened on May 15, and the Roanoke River Greenway reopened four days later. Back up and running, the greenways can now also be traversed by e-bikes after a unanimous vote from the Roanoke City Council in June.

E-bikes, which have electric motors and travel up to 20 to 28 mph, are the only motorized vehicles allowed on the trails. But most trail-goers seem to have been sticking to manual bikes or their own two feet.

Belcher said the greenway commission worked hard to incorporate destinations — such as Carvins Cove Natural Reserve, where trail-goers can hike, bike, fish and boat, and Mill Mountain Park with its scenic overlooks — into the system.

As vast and comprehensive as the greenways system is, Belcher said the commission still has big plans for the future. Since efforts for the system began in 1993, the goal has been to completely connect each area touched by the greenways.

Although it's possible to travel from Roanoke to Salem without a car on the greenways, there are many gaps in the existing routes, Belcher said.

In 2018, data by the greenway commission listed 135 miles of biking trails, 79 miles of Appalachian Trail paths and hundreds more miles in walking routes throughout the valley, totaling 550 total miles. Belcher said more has been added in the past two years.

“And we’ve got plenty more to build,” she said.

Roanoke Greenways

The city of Roanoke has six greenways. For more information, visit playroanoke.com or greenways.org.

Roanoke River Greenway

Great for biking and walking, this trail follows the Roanoke River, where there are many drop-in points for kayak and canoes.

Length: 13.8 miles, according to 2018 data

Trailheads: Bridge Street Trailhead, Vic Thomas Park, Wasena Park, Smith Park, River’s Edge Sports Complex, Piedmont Park and Bennington Park 

Garden City Greenway

Pedestrian and bicycle routes through residential areas characterize this greenway.

Length: 2.03 miles 

Trailheads: Garden City Recreation Center

Mill Mountain Greenway

This greenway links downtown Roanoke to the Mill Mountain Star, in a drastic shift from urban to park atmosphere. The trails vary from on-road to shared-use paths.

Length: 3.3. miles

Trailheads: Wells Fargo Plaza, Elmwood Park, Mill Mountain Discovery Center and Mill Mountain Star

Murray Run Greenway

This greenway connects Shrine Hill Park to Fishburn Park via nonpaved trails. Future plans include connecting it to the Roanoke River Greenway.

Length: 2.8 miles, according to 2018 data

Trailheads: Shrine Hill Park and Fishburn Park

Lick Run Greenway

Walk or bike from downtown Roanoke straight to Huff Lane Park near Valley View Mall, and encounter numerous opportunities for recreation along the way. This greenway moves through two parks with several basketball courts, playgrounds and fields. 

Length: 4.6 miles, according to 2018 data

Parking available at: Huff Lane Park, Washington Park and Brown Robertson Park 

Tinker Creek Greenway

This greenway runs from Fallon Park in Roanoke along Tinker Creek. It connects with the Roanoke River and its greenway past the Roanoke River Bridge. Drop-in points along both the creek and the river make it a great option for water travel.

Length: 3.3 miles, according to 2018 data

Parking available at: Fallon Park and parking lots on both sides of Dale Avenue Southeast

Where to eat

Here are five restaurants easily accessible from the greenway system:

Blue Cow Ice Cream

1115 Piedmont St. S.E., Roanoke, VA

540-400-8558; bluecowicecream.com

This small-batch ice cream shop is located along the Roanoke River Greenway. It serves unique flavors made with locally sourced ingredients. Although indoor dining is still closed, the shop offers outdoor patio seating and curbside pickup.

The Green Goat

802 Wiley Drive S.W., Roanoke VA 24015

540-904-6091; greengoatroanoke.com

Located right along the Roanoke River Greenway by Wasena Park, The Green Goat is open for pickup. The eatery serves a variety of lunch and dinner options like burgers, pizzas and calzones, sandwiches and seafood.

Historic Roanoke City Market

213 Market St. S.E., Roanoke VA 24011

540-342-2028; citymarketbuilding.com

The City Market Building in downtown Roanoke partners with independent restaurants to provide a unique dining and shopping experience, and can be found along Lick Run Greenway.

Wasena City Tap Room and Grill

806 Wasena Ave. S.W., Roanoke VA 24015

540-562-8584; wasenacitytaproom.com

This taproom is located near two parks, the Roanoke River Greenway and River Rock Climbing Gym, making it a convenient stop after a day full of activity. The restaurant is currently opened for takeout and online orders.

Tacos Rojas

737 13th St. S.W., Roanoke, VA 24016

540-266-7636

Walk about 0.2 miles off the Roanoke River Greenway and you'll arrive at Tacos Rojas, an authentic Mexican restaurant. Dine-in is currently closed, but orders can be placed by phone.

What to do

Roanoke River Blueway

The Roanoke River Blueway, a 45-mile water trail that complements the Roanoke River Greenway, offers water adventures like kayaking, canoeing, fishing, tubing and more. Most Blueway access points have parking and information kiosks, and some even have canoe/kayak ramps, restrooms and picnic shelters. For more information, visit roanokeriverblueway.org.

Where to rent your gear:

Roanoke Mountain Adventures

806 Wasena Ave. S.W., Roanoke

540-525-8295

Rent a kayak, paddle board or tube from this outfitter located along the Roanoke River Greenway in Wasena Park. Roanoke Mountain Adventures also offers bicycle and mountain bike rentals for greenway trails. Rentals are currently offered by appointment only.

Mill Mountain Star

2000 J.B. Fishburn Parkway, Roanoke, VA 24014

Also known as the Roanoke Star, this attraction sits over 1,000 feet above Roanoke. It’s a popular tourist attraction known for its scenic overview of the city. Mill Mountain Greenway trail-goers can reach the star by starting at any of the trailheads. The site also has a parking lot and is accessible by car.

Taubman Museum of Art

110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke, VA 24011

540-342-5760; taubmanmuseum.org

Located in the heart of downtown Roanoke and along the Mill Mountain Greenway, the Taubman Museum of Art boasts both rotating and permanent collections of highly regarded work. The museum reopened July 3 with pandemic precautions in place, and although tours and classes are postponed, art-lovers are now welcomed back in the building.

Valley View Mall

4802 Valley View Blvd. N.W., Roanoke, VA 24012

540-563-4440; valleyviewmall.com

Beside Huff Lane Park on one end of the Lick Run Greenway is the fully reopened Valley View Mall. The two-level indoor shopping mall features dozens of retailers, plus a food court, and sits adjacent to The District at Valley View, an outdoor retail center featuring additional stores and restaurants.

Carvins Cove Natural Reserve

9644 Reservoir Road, Roanoke, VA 24019

540-853-2236

The natural reserve, which can be accessed via the Tinker Creek Greenway, has much to offer outdoor enthusiasts: 60 miles of trails for hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding and a large reservoir for kayaking, paddleboarding and fishing. Boat rentals are not currently available due to COVID-19, but personal boats are permitted.

