Where to walk the parkway: The best of the historic roadway is seen by foot

When Southwest Virginians hear “national park,” many automatically think about Shenandoah National Park and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to the north and south, respectively.
The roadway that links the two, however, is also operated by the National Park Service and similarly provides ample scenery and opportunities for hiking in close proximity to the Roanoke and New River valleys. The parkway isn’t a national park, but it sometimes is the National Park Service’s most-visited unit, averaging about 15 million visitors each year and competing with Golden Gate National Recreation Area for the top spot on an annual basis.
The Blue Ridge Parkway, which snakes from Rockfish Gap south past Roanoke and above the New River Valley before continuing into North Carolina, offers access to miles of trails that run the gamut of hiking experiences. Between Rockbridge and Patrick counties, hikers can visit waterfalls, mountaintops, roaring creeks and a variety of forest types. Other, shorter trails function as “leg-stretchers,” running less than a mile but offering the opportunity to walk from the parkway for a bit.
Flat Top
Flat Top is the higher and less visited of the two Peaks of Otter. For a warm-up before climbing the trail proper, cross the Blue Ridge Parkway from the parking area and descend 1.6 miles to Fallingwater Cascades, a small waterfall. The actual trail to Flat Top begins on the eastern side of the parkway, ascending slowly for the first half-mile before beginning a series of steep switchbacks.
At 2.1 miles there's a junction with a side-trail that leads down to Cross Rock, a geological formation. Continue up the main trail to eventually reach Flat Top’s 4,001-foot. Continue on to find access to boulders and a rock outcropping, which offers nice views from what is otherwise a mostly wooded mountaintop. Follow your path back to the parking lot to complete the roughly 5-mile hike.
Difficulty: 3
Directions from downtown Roanoke: Head north on Gainsboro Road then turn right onto Orange Avenue. Follow the U.S. 460 east 4.5 miles, then take the Blue Ridge Parkway exit. Head north on the Blue Ridge Parkway to the trailhead at mile marker 83.5.
Sharp Top
Once thought to be Virginia’s tallest mountain, Sharp Top is the more popular of the two Peaks of Otter, both for its views and relatively short length. However, it climbs 1,289 feet in 1.5 miles so be ready for some steep inclines. From the visitor center, follow the sidewalk that leads to the Sharp Top trailhead near the camp store.
The trail climbs a series of steps up the mountain, offering views along the way. At the Buzzard’s Roost Trail intersection, go left and climb about 0.2 miles to reach the top. The summit presents an impressive 360-degree view of the surrounding mountains. Ride the shuttle bus back, or make the descent by foot for a 3-mile round-trip hike.
Difficulty: 2
Directions from downtown Roanoke: Head north on Gainsboro Road, turn right onto Orange Avenue and follow U.S. 460 east 4.5 miles. Take the Blue Ridge Parkway exit and head north to the Peaks of Otter Visitor Center.
Chestnut Ridge Trail to Mill Mountain
The Chestnut Ridge loop winds around the Roanoke Mountain Campground in a 5.4-mile circuit. It can be hiked in either direction. Most of the trail is fairly wide and lined with mountain laurel and rhododendron — and occasionally poison ivy — so watch for those leaves of three. Portions of the trail run along what used to be a narrow-gauge railroad bed, and you may observe what remains of old mine diggings.
Chestnut Ridge Trail features several options to shortcut the full loop for shorter hikes of 2.5 or 3.4 miles. For a more extended hike, take the Woodthrush Trail, which can then be linked into the numerous trails on Mill Mountain.
Difficulty: 2
Directions from downtown Roanoke: Head south on Jefferson Street. Take a left onto Walnut Avenue and follow the road up Mill Mountain for 3.2 miles. Chestnut Ridge trailhead is on your left.
Smart View Loop Trail
The Smart View Loop gives hikers a variety of different settings in a short 3.1 miles. It’s probably better to hike it clockwise so as to go up the steepest incline instead of down. From the parking area, follow the trail through an open meadow, then into the woods. The opening miles of the trail are fairly flat before it bears left and begins a descent along a stream.
The trail then climbs out of the streambed and up a steep stretch that includes some stairs. At the mile mark, you’ll pass a picnic shelter, and shortly after, you will see the Trails Cabin, which was built in the 1890s and overlooks one of the trail’s most striking views. The trail continues through an open meadow before heading back into the woods and a stretch of open forest with moss-crusted boulders before making its way back to the parking lot.
Difficulty: 3
Directions from downtown Roanoke: Head south on Main Street. Take a right on Brandon Avenue, then a left on Brambleton Avenue. Follow U.S. 221 southwest to its intersection with the Blue Ridge Parkway. Take a left to the parkway, then a right to head south. Follow the parkway to the Smart View Recreation Area on the left at mile marker 154.5.
Rock Castle Gorge Loop
The Rock Castle Gorge Loop runs 10.8 miles that offer a broad variety of environments, from quiet forest streams to open balds with broad panoramas. Hike the trail clockwise to avoid ascending its steepest section.
Most guides recommend beginning at the Rocky Knob Campground, from which point the trail descends 1,000 feet in 3 miles. At the bottom of the descent, take a right and follow Rock Castle Creek up a fire road. There are plenty of spots to picnic along the way. The trail then begins a steeper ascent back up out of the gorge. You might be able to spot the FloydFest site, which looms above the trail; the annual concert festival was scheduled for this weekend before being canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The trail winds through a boulder field and eventually crests out on a grassy knoll that presents a perfect view of Buffalo Mountain. From there, the trail more or less follows the Blue Ridge Parkway, presenting a number of open vistas along the way that give views of the mountains and Virginia Piedmont region.
Difficulty: 5
Directions from downtown Roanoke: Head south on Main Street. Take a right on Brandon Avenue, then a left on Brambleton Avenue. Follow U.S. 221 southwest to its intersection with the Blue Ridge Parkway. Take a left to the parkway, then a right to head south. Follow the parkway to Rocky Knob Recreation Area on the left at mile marker 169.
