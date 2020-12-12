Roanoke house fire leaves one critically injured

One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a Roanoke house fire, according to authorities.
Roanoke Fire and EMS went to 2400 block of Orange Ave NW for a fire early Saturday afternoon.
Authorities arrived to find a residential structure with smoke showing. Crews were able to extinguish the fire in approximately 15 minutes, according to a Fire and EMS Facebook post.
One person was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation
