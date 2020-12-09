Search continues for man believed to have been swept away in Roanoke River

Search efforts continued Wednesday for a man believed to have been swept away by high water during the rainstorm that hit the region last weekend.

Crews from Roanoke Fire-EMS and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management returned to the Roanoke River to scour the water for signs of the missing man. Rescue dogs and a drone were also brought out to aid in the operation.

Wednesday marked the third day of searching. First responders were deployed Saturday night when a witness reported seeing the man swept off his feet while trying to cross a low-lying bridge under U.S. 220 near the Ramada Inn on Franklin Road, officials said.

Fast-moving water was running over the bridge and the man, who was pushing a shopping cart, lost his footing and fell into the water, according to the emergency call.

The rainstorm, which started late Friday and continued into Saturday, had poured down a total of almost 1.2 inches over the city, according to National Weather Service figures.

Search efforts continued into Sunday before crews were forced to suspend work due to high water and turbid, low-visibility conditions on the river. Authorities had hoped to continued searching via drone but winds moved in and temporarily scuttled those plans as well.