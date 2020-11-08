Annan and Gastañaga: Sheriff's offices should have oversight

The 86 counties with law enforcement sheriffs are home to over 3 million Virginians, representing 36% of our Commonwealth’s population and covering 83% of our geographical area.

23.3% of the people who live in these counties are Black and brown people but NIBRS state crime data from 2019 shows that 69% of those charged with property crimes were people of color. A civilian review board would be positioned to review this overwhelming racial disparity.

Data on minority representation among uniformed officers in these sheriff’s offices is not officially collected. 75 (87%) of the elected sheriffs in these counties are white men, who have been in office for an average of 7 years, and some have been in office for over 20 years.

Most of these counties are rural, but not all of them. Several of our most populous localities are served primarily by a sheriff’s department, including Loudoun, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Hanover, Montgomery, Frederick, and Rockingham counties. In Loudoun County, the leadership of the Sheriff’s Office are all white men, yet the county is 45.2% nonwhite. In Hanover County, 9.5% of the population is Black, but arrest rates for marijuana possession are 20x higher for Blacks than the rest of the population.