Community: RSVP delivers holiday tote bags

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Montgomery County & Radford delivered 90 holiday tote bags to residents of Radford Health and Rehabilitation Center on Dec. 15. Due to COVID-19, RSVP's annual holiday tote bag program for nursing home residents looked a lot different this year. Santa and Mrs. Claus weren’t allowed to make their visits from room to room to deliver the bags. Keeping everyone’s good health in mind, we made a contactless delivery.

The tote bags were generously filled by members of the community, including RSVP volunteers, Montgomery County employees, Calvary United Methodist Church, Holy Spirit Catholic Church Young at Heart, and the Montgomery County Retired Educators Association. A special thank you to Jim Stilwell and Todd Hayes for their help with the delivery!

Learn more about RSVP at www.montgomerycountyva.gov/rsvp, and on Facebook at /RSVPofMontgomeryCoandRadford.

Submitted by Mandy Hayes

