Roanoke New Calendar Announcement

Do you have an event you’d like to promote?
On Monday, Sept. 14, we're launching a new and improved calendar platform for readers to submit events to be posted to our large, local online audience. Entering events takes moments, and you can submit them for FREE or upgrade for home page and other featured placements on our website and syndication across other event hubs online.
With our new calendar platform, your event will be added to our events page at roanoke.com/calendar. Your event will also get its own landing page including more information about the event, map with directions, countdown to the event, social media sharing, and more.
Do you have tickets for your event you would like to sell? We link directly out to sites like TicketMaster, EventBrite, or other ticketing platforms. You can also link back to your website or social media for more information.
We welcome all events, big or small. However, all events are subject to review and moderation by our staff to ensure it meets our guidelines to post online.
We will continue to publish calendar listings in the print version of The Roanoke Times each week using events submitted through our website. If you've submitted an upcoming event in our online calendar, please resubmit your event in our new calendar platform when it becomes available.
Contact us at events@roanoke.com with any questions.
