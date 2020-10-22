Coronavirus' impact on crime and courts varies across New River, Roanoke valleys

It's a problem that has only become more daunting as the Virginia Department of Health reports COVID-19 numbers are rising across the state.

Along with virus-related delays to many non-jury cases, the effect has been to create a steadily building backlog of cases waiting to be decided.

“The major challenge for us has been the continuing reluctance of people to come to court, either the defendants or the witnesses,” Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said.

Some of the gridlock should ease soon in the Roanoke Valley. This month, the 23rd Circuit, which includes Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem, got state approval for to resume jury trials.

Roanoke currently has at least two dozen cases awaiting juries, Roanoke County about 30 and Salem, 14. The chief judge in the 23rd Circuit said jury trials should start again within the next four weeks, with expanded precautions.

Other local judges submitted their own safety plans, but so far none have gotten the go-ahead, including courts in Bedford, Botetourt and Franklin counties, and those in the New River Valley. The next nearest courts to re-start juries are Alleghany County Circuit Court, which was among the first batch approved, and Wythe County Circuit Court, which got the nod this week.