Hon. Jackson L. Kiser, on bench nearly 40 years, dies

A senior federal judge who garnered respect for uprightness and skill during nearly four decades on the bench in western Virginia has died.

The death of Jackson L. Kiser, 91, on Wednesday was announced Wednesday by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia. The court did not release the cause of death.

Observers recalled his work as an arbiter of criminal and civil actions with high acclaim.

“He was a judge of tremendous integrity, scholarship and essential fairness.” said Don Wolthuis, deputy commonwealth’s attorney for Roanoke and a former federal prosecutor. “And he understood both the law and mercy.”

In 1996, Kiser fined himself for being late to court, doling out the same justice he had frequently levied on tardy attorneys.