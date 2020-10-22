Pandemic brings rise in domestic assaults, intoxication – but only in some places

All have recovered and the office reopened, and there have been no more COVID-19 cases among the social services staff, Edmonton said.

“It’s been a new realm, trying to keep everyone safe,” she said.

Now the Montgomery County department is facing increased numbers and more serious cases of domestic violence, Edmonton said.

Edmonton attributed some of the increase in domestic violence to people not receiving their usual outpatient care for mental health and other problems – either not receiving care at all or getting it online instead of face-to-face.

“Services are not being able to go into homes and provide that extra level of support … I think it’s missing a component of being there in person – having those difficult conversations that sometimes have to be had,” Edmonton said.

But if there is a complaint that involves the safety of children or others, social services staff continue to go into peoples’ homes, Edmonton added.

She described a recent case as a typical of recent months: Children were taken out of a home after complaints of violence, but there was not enough evidence to bring criminal charges and the mother was unwilling to leave her abusive partner because he was paying the household’s bills.