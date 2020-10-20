Scuffles with pipeline workers bring $1,000 fine, year-long ban

CHRISTIANSBURG — Physically interfering with Mountain Valley Pipeline workers will cost a protester $1,000, a Montgomery County judge ruled Tuesday.

Also, Emma Howell, known among the protesters at the Yellow Finch Road tree stands as "Ash," must stay off Mountain Valley Pipeline's construction sites for a year, the judge said.

"You have the right to protest, these gentlemen have the right to go to work," General District Court Judge Randal Duncan said. "… Just because you may be smaller in a physical stature doesn't give you the right to assault them and try to provoke them."

Howell, who was 22 when she was arrested in February, was convicted of three misdemeanor counts of assault and battery after a hearing in which two pipeline workers and another protester testified.

