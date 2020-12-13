Students see fewer arrests amid decriminalized marijuana, but legalization won't stop college penalties

College consequences

Punishment can still come at a price.

In the fall, a Tech freshman from North Carolina and his friends were caught with marijuana while at the Duck Pond one Tuesday evening.

“We were being stupid and kind of ignorant to the fact of where we were,” said the student, who agreed to speak on the condition his name not be made public because of legal ramifications.

“We heard rustling in the bushes then four officers stepped out with flashlights,” he said.

The student said both officers and university conduct staff were understanding. He was put on academic probation, had to write a 1,000-word essay on the incident, and take a two-hour Zoom class on drug and alcohol safety, for which he had to pay $130.

But the experience hasn’t prevented the student from smoking marijuana in the future, he said.

“I think that all it really is going to do is push me off campus, and that’s more to — not just to avoid the amount of police — but to avoid the trouble I can get in with the school,” he said. “It’s a different story. It’s a $25 citation through the police department, instead of getting the $130 drug class and a lot of trouble with the university.”